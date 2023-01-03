Twitch streamer DNP3 reveals how gambling streams left him “completely broke”

Based out of rural Kentucky, Zackerie Fairfax is a Senior Gaming & Entertainment Writer for the Dexerto Network covering Pokemon fans' deep-rooted hate for their favorite franchise and the daily lives of the internet's biggest e-celebs.

Twitch streamer DNP3, known for his PC and console giveaways, revealed that he had lost everything to a severe gambling addiction formed over the course of the last year, and it started with a sponsored stream.

Online gambling was a glaring point of contention within the Twitch community in 2022. Top streamers like xQc and Trainwrecks popularized dumping large amounts of money into online casinos like Stake with the goal of winning millions of dollars via virtual slots.

Streamers would spend hours a day gambling thousands of dollars a click in pursuit of a “big win,” but this type of gambling is only sustainable if you’re a big enough content creator to keep those expandable funds rolling in. Even when Trainwrecks would win big, hitting a multi-million dollar jackpot, he always expressed that he was still in the red.

Article continues after ad

Eventually, Twitch realized the risk of allowing this content on their platform and banned streams from showing online gambling in unregulated casinos. But while streamers were concerned with viewers becoming addicted to gambling, they hadn’t noticed one of their own was “losing everything.”

DNP3 “loses everything” to gambling addiction

On January 3, Twitch streaming DNP3 posted a Twitlonger with the caption, “I’m sorry.” that delved into how he had “lost everything” to a gambling addiction he formed in 2022.

“Over the last year I got incredibly addicted to gambling. Every dollar I could find I would put into Stake in hopes of winning big. Even when the big wins did happen it wasn’t enough. Eventually I lost everything,” he wrote. DNP3 expressed how when his life saving had run out, he turned to using funds from project investors to “get his money back” from the casino.

Article continues after ad

He explained how he is “completely broke” financially and spiritually and has lost trust in himself. DNP3 is working with a help group to start the road to recovery and mentioned how he wants to “break free” from the dark world of gambling.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

In reply to a concerned viewer, DNP3 noted that the addiction began with a sponsored stream that “unleashed an addiction I never knew I had.”

DNP3 is the founder of CLU Coin, Gridcraft, and Goobers NFTs, projects he took investor money from to fund his gambling addiction. He stated that he would address the next steps for these projects in a separate tweet.

Article continues after ad

He ended his twitlonger with an apology to his family, friends, and investors, admitting he betrayed their trust, let them down, and did not live up to his values of integrity.