ohnePixel reveals he turned down $1 million per-month CSGO gambling sponsor

ohnePixel, one of the biggest streamers on Twitch, revealed that he turned down a CSGO gambling sponsor that was offering him a massive amount of money.

As the popularity of CSGO skin collecting and trading has gone up, so has the popularity of streamers who collect some of the game’s rarest skins and open some of the most expensive cases.

ohnePixel is one of the biggest when it comes to collecting skins, cementing himself as a titan in the scene with a mix of his passion about the skins and their history as well as his bombastic, over-the-top personality. It’s no surprise that he’s popular.

However, despite dropping hundreds of thousands of dollars on cases and skins himself, he claimed that he chose to forgo a sponsorship from a gambling site that could have netted him millions.

As the price of skins has hyperinflated on the market, an entire industry has been created based around trading, buying, and selling skins on the marketplace. Along with this popularity has come the ability to gamble for skins as a reward.

Aside from Valve cracking down on gambling sites related to in-game skins, the massive amount of money generated from these in-game items has created massive profit for third-party sites capitalizing on the industry.

According to ohnePixel, a gambling site approached him with a gambling sponsorship based around CSGO skins that he denied despite a massive paycheck.

“I would be making f***ing a mil a month if I took a gambling sponsor, I’d say that. And I’m not making a mil a month right now.”

ohne cited that he doesn’t want to take a gambling sponsor for the sake of making money if he doesn’t believe in their values. “I don’t want to just stream, take the bag, and then what? Have everything paid off for the rest of my life? I think I can do this long-term like this and still live an amazing life.”

He was adamant that streaming wasn’t about the money, and that he wants to be happy with his content.

“You are paying your bills with other people’s money that they went down the rabbit hole of an addiction, some cases may even end worse because, there’s always a percentage of gambling addicts that end up in a really bad spot, right?”

Though ohne’s content does feature him wagering a massive amount of money with rare cases with the potential to get nothing out of it, he always tells his viewers not to do what he’s doing at home and that he’s likely not to make a profit. As was shown when he turned $130k into dust in a recent CSGO case opening stream.

His openness about sponsors reaching out to him in the past earned him the love of his chat, and he’ll likely be doing just fine as one of the platform’s largest creators.