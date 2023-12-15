PayMoneyWubby banned on Twitch after looking at explicit art amid guideline changes

Twitch streamer PayMoneyWubby has been banned after looking at explicit art following the updated guidelines surrounding sexual content on the platform.

In hopes of clarifying its policies surrounding sexual content, Twitch made some big changes to its guidelines and rolled out a massive update on December 13.

One of the updated policies includes the allowance of “fictionalized …fully exposed female-presenting breasts and/or genitals or buttocks regardless of gender” — so long as it is properly labeled.

However, it seems some users are struggling to adapt to the new guidelines, with a series of streamers finding themselves penalized. The latest is ‘PayMoneyWubby’, whose account was banned after the streamer looked at explicit art while live.

A partner of the popular streaming site, Wubby was live when checking out the “art” section on Twitch. He was hoping to be shown “what Dan Clancy has done”… aka, how explicit content had made its way onto the platform following the guideline changes.

Striking gold, Wubby discovered artists in the midst of painting erotic and nude content. Screaming in excitement, he said, “I’m looking at p**** on Twitch… yes, shade the areola.”

Wubby’s channel was later banned by the platform. This occurred despite the guidelines stating that such content would be allowed so long as it was labeled correctly. According to Wubby, however, he wasn’t surprised to see his channel go down.

“I want to make this clear: I was expecting a ban and with that ban hoping for guideline clarifications from Twitch,” Wubby wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

He continued, “[Seven] days and even more questions was not what I was expecting, but at this point I’m the idiot for expecting anything from these goobers.”

As of now, it appears Wubby will have to wait for the seven-day ban to pass before returning to Twitch — though next time he may want to steer clear of the art section. Be sure to check out all the latest entertainment news on our page here.

