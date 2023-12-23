Boogie2988 banned on Twitch after taking ‘nudity’ meta to a whole new level

YouTuber Steven ‘Boogie2988’ Williams has been banned from Twitch after taking the controversial implied nudity meta to the next level by getting naked on stream.

After streamers began appearing to broadcast while topless, subsequently kicking off a new trend on the platform, Twitch quickly took action after backlash from the community.

The Amazon-owned platform made some big changes on December 13, rolling out a massive update to its guidelines for sexually suggestive content, permitting streamers to broadcast “artistic nudity” as long as the streamer correctly labeled the content.

Article continues after ad

However, quickly the platform was forced to revert the update, as the Art category became filled with sexual anime and furry content. While the ‘topless’ and ‘artistic nudity’ trends were short-lived, creators have begun pushing the limits in other ways, now appearing to stream completely nude with only censor bars covering them.

Article continues after ad

Boogie2988 got in on the trend, but had the idea to let the loose skin on his body cover everything instead. It didn’t work as quite the veil he was hoping it’d be.

Article continues after ad

Boogie2988 banned after streaming completely naked

As the new ‘censor bar’ trend has taken over the platform, popular YouTuber Boogie2988 joined in, where in a stream on December 23 he took it one step further. Initially, Boogie had a black censor bar covering everything from his chest and below.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

However, at one point in the stream, the 49-year-old stood up and removed his pants — and also the censor bar covering his body to reveal him completely naked. “Daddy will show it all,” he said, before chanting “black bar” meta repeatedly.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Boogie took a gamble on the loose skin from him losing weight in the past drooping down far enough to cover everything. Unfortunately, that’s a gamble he lost. Shortly after, Boogie was hit with his first ban from Twitch.

Following the stream, Boogie took to Twitter to hit out at the Amazon-owned platform, claiming he revealed no genitalia, claiming his loose skin covered everything.

“If Twitch bans me for my ‘artistic nudity’ because they think you can see my testicles… you can’t. that’s not testicles. that’s loose skin. I’ll prove it to you,” he wrote.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

It’s unclear how long he’ll be banned from the platform. However, we’ll be sure to keep you updated right here on Dexerto if there’s any news on the situation.