Twitch bans implied nudity as new censor bar meta takes over

Twitch has officially banned implied nudity, putting an end to the use of black censor bars on stream.

The newest Twitch meta has been laid to rest. In a fresh update, the Amazon-owned platform announced some changes to its policy on attire that prohibit “implied nudity” such as using censor bars to cover one’s body.

In late December, OnlyFans model Morgpie began streaming while appearing to be topless with the camera positioned to cut off before her breasts. While she was actually clothed, clips of her broadcast went viral and many others began to experiment with the new trend themselves.

Eventually, more creators such as Amouranth (who suffered a wardrobe malfunction) began to stream with black censor bars covering their private regions, but as the meta gained popularity, Twitch kicked off 2024 by nipping it in the bud.

Twitch/jenfoxxx Twitch streamers were using censor bars to imply they were nude.

In a January 3 blog post, Twitch explained that the new policy change was indeed in response to the censor bar meta, noting how many users took issue with the “disruptive” stream thumbnails.

That said, the platform also revealed that they’re working on allowing streamers to blur thumbnails with the Sexual Themes label as well as provide users with settings to filter their browsing experience.

“We don’t permit streamers to be fully or partially nude, including exposing genitals or buttocks. Nor do we permit streamers to imply or suggest that they are fully or partially nude, including, but not limited to, covering breasts or genitals with objects or censor bars,” the new attire policy states.

“For those who present as women, we ask that you cover your nipples and do not expose under bust. Cleavage is unrestricted as long as these coverage requirements are met and it is clear that the streamer is wearing clothing.”

Twitch says that their goal with this change is to make the site more welcoming to all communities.