Twitch clarifies VTuber nudity guidelines after confusing VRChat streamer bans

Twitch has clarified its nudity and attire guidelines after VRChat streamers began suddenly getting hit with suspensions on the platform.

On June 6, 2024, Twitch streamer Linkz revealed they and several other VRChat players were suddenly banned from the platform for “inappropriate attire.”

Previously, VRChat avatars were considered “in-game virtual reality models” and were not subject to the platform’s existing Nudity and Attire guidelines.

“I and several other VRChat streamers were hit with a 1 day suspension in the last 24 hours,” they said. “The reason given ‘Inappropriate Attire’ was given. If this is true, has Twitch reversed their statement regarding VRChat avatar guidelines that is shown below?”

Twitch has since clarified the VTuber nudity guidelines and revealed that VRChat players are now subject to the same attire guidelines as regular streamers.

“Hey Linkz, we are in the process of sending communications to Vtubers and specifically VR Chat streamers, but for the purpose of responding to this question directly: Yes. This old blog from 2020 is no longer correct,” said Twitch.

“We recognize that this may not have been completely clear given the prior blog you highlighted and apologize for this – we will update this. These streamer’s warnings, including yours, have now been removed.

“VRChat streamers will now need to follow the same attire guidelines as normal streams.”

As outlined in Twitch’s existing guidelines, Twitch does not allow nudity or allow streamers to “suggest” that they are nude.

“We don’t permit streamers, their co-hosts, or their invited guests to be fully or partially nude, including exposing genitals or buttocks,” it reads.

“Nor do we permit streamers to imply or suggest that they are fully or partially nude, including, but not limited to, covering breasts or genitals with objects or censor bars. We do not permit the visible outline of genitals, even when covered.”

This is just the latest in a long list of changes coming from the Amazon-owned platform so far in June. On June 6, Twitch revealed an upcoming DJ program alongside a partnership with major music labels that allow DJs to play licensed music without worry of a copyright strike.

They also increased the price of channel subs in over 30 countries, including the United States which saw an increase of $1 per month that quickly began to spark backlash.