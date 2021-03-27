 Twitch streamer banned after bizarre 'queef' clip goes viral - Dexerto
Twitch streamer banned after bizarre ‘queef’ clip goes viral

Published: 27/Mar/2021 12:26

by Calum Patterson
Twitch streamer banned for queef
Twitch: ItsPinkie

Twitch streamer ItsPinkie has been suspended from the platform, shortly after a clip of her ‘queefing’ on stream went viral on social media. It’s unclear if this directly caused the ban, but the streamer has alluded to it.

Twitch’s community guidelines provide a set of content rules which streamers must abide by, but with millions of streamers and so much content, not everything will fit neatly into one of the stipulated rules.

On March 26, ItsPinkie, a partnered streamer on the platform, was streaming to a peak of around 1,000 viewers when she showed off a peculiar talent.

It turns out that she is capable of ‘queefing on demand’ and proved it to her viewers.

ItsPinkie on Twitch
Instagram: itspinkietv
ItsPinkie is a Twitch streamer with just over 20,000 followers.

Twitch bans ItsPinkie

In one of the more eyebrow-raising Twitch bans you’ll see, ItsPinkie’s channel was soon after suspended, for an unknown length of time.

Most bans, if it’s the first violation, last between 24 hours and 30 days, depending on how severe Twitch deems the infraction.

After her suspension, the streamer didn’t complain, but rather Tweeted “normalize front butt flatulence.”

The clip of Pinkie’s “front butt flatulence” spread like wildfire on Twitter and Reddit, with one clip amassing over 700,000 views within less than 24 hours.

Warning: Some viewers may find the clip unpleasant.

Unsurprisingly, there is no specific rule listed in Twitch’s community guidelines about this kind of thing specifically. However, there are a number of rules about “suggestive” content, and directing attention to specific body parts, which this clip may fall under.

It’s unlikely to be an indefinite suspension, and ItsPinkie’s partnership has not been revoked, so presumably, she will be allowed back on the platform when her ban is up. In future, it will be best to avoid demonstrating her unique talent, however.

Twitch does not comment on community guideline violations to respect the privacy of users.

