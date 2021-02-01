 Twitch streamer banned after writing subscriber names on her body - Dexerto
Twitch streamer banned after writing subscriber names on her body

Published: 1/Feb/2021 18:46

by Michael Gwilliam
Streamer Indiefoxx banned for writing names on her body
Twitch/Indiefoxx

Twitch

Twitch streamer Indiefoxx has been banned from the platform for the second time in just four days after she decided it was a good idea to write subscriber names on her body while wearing lingerie.

On February 1, Indiefoxx found herself banned upon her return to Twitch in what may be one of the fastest bans ever seen.

In the now-deleted stream, the entertainer was writing the names of her subscribers on her body while she lounged in a bed wearing lingerie.

As you can see in the video, she has her legs and left arm completely covered with the names of her subs and even wrote one on her chest.

The clip quickly spread on Reddit where users joked she was actually a speedrunner trying to earn the fastest ban upon returning to the site.

It’s unclear exactly why she was banned the second time and Twitch doesn’t comment on individual cases – if they did then we could finally put the mystery of Dr Disrespect to rest.

Nonetheless, just three hours after the clip surfaced on Reddit, Twitch took action and banned the streamer.

Indiefoxx was first banned back on January 28 after a jacuzzi stream in which she may have broken Twitch’s rules on nudity.

In a Twitter video, Indiefoxx accused fellow streamer JakeNBake for being responsible for her ban when he mentioned she may have been wearing a see-through swimsuit.

“I wasn’t showing my anus on Twitch, okay?” she said. “There are other websites for that shit.”

According to the streamer, it may have been riding up and made a fold that caused it to appear that her body was showing. Regardless, it seems like Twitch felt its rules had been broken and decided to punish the entertainer.

It’s unclear if JakeNBake contributed to the original ban in any capacity, but with this second ban she’s going to have some time to sit back and think about how she approaches her broadcasts in the future.

Who knows, she may even try to go for a hattrick once she is unbanned again.

Why the Hype House no longer deserves its reputation

Published: 1/Feb/2021 17:01

by Dexerto
Hype House
Instagram: thehypehousela

Hype House TikTok

Since its inception at the end of 2019, The Hype House has become known as the blueprint for the TikTok creator mansion. Just over a year later, it no longer has the ‘hype’ that it used to.

In 2019, The Hype House was formed by members including Daisy Keech and Thomas Petrou and joined by some of TikTok’s biggest stars including Addison Rae, Avani Gregg, Chase Hudson, and even Charli and Dixie D’Amelio.

They took after content houses formed by YouTubers and Vine Stars before them, including the Clout House and Jake Paul’s Team 10 – they even moved into the former Clout House location. Despite this, the Hype House was lauded as one of the first of its kind, with creators collaborating as a way to build up their following.

They started their journey as one of the most innovative groups on social media, picking up some of the fastest-growing creators and helping them reach superstardom far quicker than if they’d ventured out on their own. Fans were eager to see them dancing in the same room, or getting together as couples. The excitement around Charli D’Amelio and Chase Hudson’s potential relationship, for example, rapidly helped to grow both of their accounts in the time that the rumors were flying.

Hype House
Instagram: thehypehousela
The Hype House formed in late 2019

Hype House members expertly rose to the top of all the latest trends and dances and quickly brought out a range of colorful merchandise captured in beautiful grainy candids by influencer photographer Bryant. Subsequently, other photos taken by Bryant for the group became prime Instagram content, further pushing them to the top of everyone’s radar.

Top TikTokers have left

After such a rapid rise, the most popular members appear to have grown out of the need for a collective almost as quickly as they joined in the first place. The D’Amelio sisters promptly left the collective in May 2020 and worked on building up their own individual brands separate from the others. Without the Hype House, the D’Amelio sisters have their own podcast, their own makeup line, a huge partnership with Hollister, and even their own reality show in the works, among other things.

Other members of the group, while technically keeping their house membership, distanced themselves from the original group. Addison Rae has become great friends with the Vlog Squad and even the Kardashians. She appears less and less in vlogs from the likes of Thomas Petrou and Alex Warren, instead showing up most frequently in vlogs from Bryce Hall, her boyfriend, and a Sway boy.

In October 2020, Tayler Holder branched out and founded the Triller compound where members including Nate Wyatt, Olivia Ponton, and Kelliane Stankus also moved. And while they maintain they’re still a part of the Hype House collective, the label is tentative at best.

@thehypehouseFriends♬ Best Ever – Polo Frost

Daisy Keech, one of the original founders, left the Hype House as soon as March 2020 and began her own collection of content houses; Clubhouse BH, Clubhouse Europe, and NotAContentHouse. The brand even created its own offshoot called Clubhouse Explore and appears to be expanding every day.

Alongside the Hype House’s rise to fame, Sway house has typically followed closely behind and includes a group of the hottest male TikTokers in Los Angeles. In the past few months, those members have grown to surpass some of the core Hype House’s remaining members in followers, on TikTok and beyond. House manager Thomas Petrou’s TikTok has 8.1 million followers, while Sway boy Bryce Hall has 18.6 million.

Sway house has branched out to other platforms since TikTok fame, finding new avenues for revenue including investment in products, podcasts, and YouTube where Bryce Hall has 3.4 million subscribers, whereas Alex Warren has 2.7 million.

The Hype House does still have clout. Chase ‘lilhuddy’ Hudson is still a member, and has amazingly gone on to appear as the protagonist in Downfalls High by Machine Gun Kelly, and brought out his own single called ‘21st Century Vampire.’ Meanwhile, they’re still gaining new members, as Vinnie Hacker joined the collective in January 2021.

Yet, fans believe they need to up their game again. When the Hype House celebrated its year anniversary on Instagram on December 19, most of the top comments were from those saying they miss the “old Hype House.” With the Sway house threatening to steal all the hype, this house might need to try harder.