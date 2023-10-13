Twitch streamer banned for “hateful username” after applying for partner

A Twitch streamer by the name of JapImport has been permanently banned from the platform just two days after applying for partner due to his “hateful username.”

In February 2022, Twitch unveiled a new update to their community guidelines that added rules for “inappropriate usernames.”

The new rules affected several popular streamers, including League of Legends streamer Dantes, previously known as Doaenel at the time of the guidelines change.

Twitch streamer JapImport applied for partner on October 10, only to be permanently banned two days later due to his username.

Twitch streamer JapImport banned due to username

Shortly after the ban took place, the streamer took to Twitter/X to call for help.

“Not Pog… Can someone help me out? I’ve had the username for like 6 years and never had a warning,” he said.

In the screenshot he shared on the post, it shows that Twitch suspended his channel due to having a “Hateful Username or Display Name.”

JapImport appealed the ban, and was told that due to the severity of the enforcement issued against the account, they are unable to accommodate a username change.

He hit out at the platform, calling the whole incident “insane.”

“Welp, idk what to do. I’ve heard horror stories about Twitch before but this just seems so insane no one cared until I hit partner, then I get insta banned with no warning/ chance to name change,” he said.

“[Im] in purgatory and really do not feel like restarting from zero, it just seems cruel to make me do that for seemingly no reason. If you’re okay with me making a new account why not let me name change? I would rather just be permad.”

In the email sent to JapImport, Twitch states that he is “free to create or use another account on [Twitch] but further violating [Twitch’s] Terms of Service or Community Guidelines may result in an indefinite suspension.”

However, according to Twitch’s Community Guidelines for suspension evasion, he can’t do that.

“Any attempt to circumvent an account suspension or chat ban by using other accounts, identities, or by appearing on another user’s account will also result in an additional enforcement against your accounts, up to an indefinite suspension,” it reads.

We’ve reached out to Twitch for a comment regarding his ban and will update you when they respond. In the meantime, head over to our entertainment section for more news and other viral stories.