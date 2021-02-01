Logo
Sykkuno embarrassed as autofill ruins Corpse Husband Jackbox rap battle

Published: 1/Feb/2021 12:26

by Georgina Smith
Corpse Husband's logo and Sykkuno next to each other
Twitter: Corpse Hubsand / YouTube: Sykkuno

Streamer Sykkuno was left red-faced during a round of Jackbox’s rap battle game ‘Mad Verse City’ after the autofill feature suggested some rather bizarre lines to complete his verses, along with Corpse Husband, Karl Jacobs, and GeorgeNotFound.

The rise of Among Us and the DreamSMP mean that countless creators have crossed path online in collaborations over the past year, forming friendships and streaming groups that fans have grown to love.

One friendship that viewers love to watch is that of Corpse Husband and Sykkuno – both of which experienced a huge boost in popularity amid the Among Us hype.

They teamed up with fellow streamers Karl Jacobs and GeorgeNotFound to play a game of Jackbox’s rap battle game ‘Mad Verse City.’

Sykkuno at his stream setup
Sykkuno, Twitch
Sykkuno has become known for streaming games like Minecraft and Among Us.

Mad Verse City sees players write lyrics for a rap, and have robots read out the verses on the screen. However, if someone is feeling a little stuck and doesn’t know what to write, they’re able to request a suggestion or ‘Write for Me’ option which will autofill the line you’re missing. This also happens if you don’t finish writing in time.

This can produce some rather funny sounding raps, as Sykkuno and his fellow streamers discovered.

When Sykkuno came up against Corpse Husband his rhyme ended up becoming, “if you hate me you’ll hate my fishnets/ they look good on apples so lets/ I’m so strong because I eat all my apples/ I only pretend to be friends with you.”

The last line naturally sends everyone on stream rolling, as Sykkuno protested in the background, “wait, I didn’t finish it so it auto-filled. I didn’t type that, it auto-fills when you don’t finish in time!”

He also made another accidentally iconic verse when playing against Karl Jacobs, when the games auto-filled the final line of his turn to, “I will physically fight you” instead of “I like playing with you even when you’re imposter” which would have rhymed with the previous line, but he ran out of time.

He brought up the autofill on Twitter after the stream with a tweet saying, “I’m never letting it autofill again” in all caps.

While the autofill may have caused Sykkuno to look unintentionally shady, it was hilarious for the other players and of course the viewers, who will no doubt be looking forward to the next time they play this chaotic game.

YouTuber leaks ending of Godzilla vs Kong

Published: 1/Feb/2021 0:49

by Bill Cooney
Godzilla vs. Kong
Legendary Pictures

With the hype for the new Godzilla vs. Kong movie steadily building more than a month before release, a YouTuber has apparently obtained and leaked the ending to the plot in a new video.

When it comes to city-destroying monsters, Godzilla and King Kong are definitely two of the biggest names out there – both literally and figuratively. The famous pair have faced off once before, in the classic Japanese kaiju film King Kong vs. Godzilla (1962), and will be fighting once again come March 31, 2021, when the new Godzilla vs. Kong releases.

A new trailer from Jan. 24 definitely got the hype train going, with the movie trending on Twitter soon after it premiered. It definitely looks like a good time – but this is 2021, and we’re on the internet here, so it was bound to just be a matter of time before spoilers started leaking out.

 

Godzilla vs. Kong isn’t a remake of the original 60’s flick of the same idea, so we can’t just look back and see who wins in the end or how things will play out based on that, alone.

While a true remake might be interesting, a whole new movie does the leave possibility open for something new and exciting to happen plot-wise. If you don’t want to wait until the end of March to find out what happens, YouTuber WorldofGeekdom might just have you covered.

Since this is an unofficial leak, you should take the information in the video with a grain of salt. Geekdom did say they got the information for the end of the movie from a source they trust, but until the movie comes out or it’s confirmed in some way, we have no way to know for sure.

We do have the video containing spoilers posted below if you want to listen to them – but consider this your warning not to click play on the video below if you don’t want to potentially ruin the plot to Godzilla vs. Kong for yourself.

SPOILER WARNING: The video below contains potential spoilers, watch at your own risk!

These likely won’t be the only spoilers dropping before the movie comes out, so if you want to try and avoid them, we’d suggest muting “Godzilla vs. Kong” on Twitter until the movie comes out in theaters and to HBO Max on March 31, 2021.