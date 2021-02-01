 YouTuber leaks ending of Godzilla vs Kong - Dexerto
Logo
Entertainment

YouTuber leaks ending of Godzilla vs Kong

Published: 1/Feb/2021 0:49

by Bill Cooney
Godzilla vs. Kong
Legendary Pictures

Share

With the hype for the new Godzilla vs. Kong movie steadily building more than a month before release, a YouTuber has apparently obtained and leaked the ending to the plot in a new video.

When it comes to city-destroying monsters, Godzilla and King Kong are definitely two of the biggest names out there – both literally and figuratively. The famous pair have faced off once before, in the classic Japanese kaiju film King Kong vs. Godzilla (1962), and will be fighting once again come March 31, 2021, when the new Godzilla vs. Kong releases.

A new trailer from Jan. 24 definitely got the hype train going, with the movie trending on Twitter soon after it premiered. It definitely looks like a good time – but this is 2021, and we’re on the internet here, so it was bound to just be a matter of time before spoilers started leaking out.

 

Godzilla vs. Kong isn’t a remake of the original 60’s flick of the same idea, so we can’t just look back and see who wins in the end or how things will play out based on that, alone.

While a true remake might be interesting, a whole new movie does the leave possibility open for something new and exciting to happen plot-wise. If you don’t want to wait until the end of March to find out what happens, YouTuber WorldofGeekdom might just have you covered.

Since this is an unofficial leak, you should take the information in the video with a grain of salt. Geekdom did say they got the information for the end of the movie from a source they trust, but until the movie comes out or it’s confirmed in some way, we have no way to know for sure.

We do have the video containing spoilers posted below if you want to listen to them – but consider this your warning not to click play on the video below if you don’t want to potentially ruin the plot to Godzilla vs. Kong for yourself.

SPOILER WARNING: The video below contains potential spoilers, watch at your own risk!

These likely won’t be the only spoilers dropping before the movie comes out, so if you want to try and avoid them, we’d suggest muting “Godzilla vs. Kong” on Twitter until the movie comes out in theaters and to HBO Max on March 31, 2021.

Entertainment

TikToker Lauren Kettering apologizes after “disrespectful” video

Published: 31/Jan/2021 23:06

by Charlotte Colombo
Instagram: Lauren Kettering

Share

TikTok

TikTok star Lauren Kettering has made a lengthy apology after fans called her out for seemingly mocking tics in her latest upload. 

In a now-deleted TikTok with boyfriend Giovanny Valencia, Lauren can be seen lip-syncing before twitching and appearing to imitate tics. Tics are repeated sounds, movements or twitches a person’s body makes that are often involuntary, meaning that the person is unable to stop themselves from experiencing.

They’re thought to occur due to changes in the part of the brain that controls movement. Involuntary tics are a common symptom of neurological disorders such as Tourette’s Syndrome.

Consequently, a lot of fans took issue with Lauren appearing to make light of these tics considering how they relate to neurological disabilities. One TikTok user said: “I find this so disrespectful, my brother has tics and he can’t help them but here are influencers mocking them as if they’re something to joke about.”

Meanwhile, over on Instagram, one fan admitted that the video “doesn’t feel right”, while another said: “How the actual ff is someone making fun of something a person cannot control? It’s literally a mental illness [sic].”

In response to the criticism, Kettering quickly removed the video and posted a statement apologizing. In the statement, she insisted that she “would never ever mean any malicious intent or intentionally try to mock anyone.”

She continued: “To be completely honest, I didn’t even know much about tics until today so now I know and I’ve learned my lesson I’m super sorry for anyone that I offended.”

Who is Lauren Kettering?

Lauren Kettering, 16, is a rising TikTok personality.  Known for her lip-syncing and dance freestyle videos, she has 6 million fans on the app and over 300 million likes overall. She’s also making waves on Instagram, where she has 1 million followers.

Her rise to fame led to her being part of TikTok content collective Not a Content House, where she lived with other online influencers like Sabrina Quesada, Anna Shumate, Ava Tortorica, Eva Cudmore and Cynthia Parker.

Kettering announced that she would be leaving the House earlier this month to focus on “personal projects.” She has also recently taken the next step into acting, as she was cast in the Brat series Attaway General.

 