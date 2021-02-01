YouTuber leaks ending of Godzilla vs Kong - Dexerto

With the hype for the new Godzilla vs. Kong movie steadily building more than a month before release, a YouTuber has apparently obtained and leaked the ending to the plot in a new video.

When it comes to city-destroying monsters, Godzilla and King Kong are definitely two of the biggest names out there – both literally and figuratively. The famous pair have faced off once before, in the classic Japanese kaiju film King Kong vs. Godzilla (1962), and will be fighting once again come March 31, 2021, when the new Godzilla vs. Kong releases.

A new trailer from Jan. 24 definitely got the hype train going, with the movie trending on Twitter soon after it premiered. It definitely looks like a good time – but this is 2021, and we’re on the internet here, so it was bound to just be a matter of time before spoilers started leaking out.

Godzilla vs. Kong isn’t a remake of the original 60’s flick of the same idea, so we can’t just look back and see who wins in the end or how things will play out based on that, alone.

While a true remake might be interesting, a whole new movie does the leave possibility open for something new and exciting to happen plot-wise. If you don’t want to wait until the end of March to find out what happens, YouTuber WorldofGeekdom might just have you covered.

Since this is an unofficial leak, you should take the information in the video with a grain of salt. Geekdom did say they got the information for the end of the movie from a source they trust, but until the movie comes out or it’s confirmed in some way, we have no way to know for sure.

We do have the video containing spoilers posted below if you want to listen to them – but consider this your warning not to click play on the video below if you don’t want to potentially ruin the plot to Godzilla vs. Kong for yourself.

SPOILER WARNING: The video below contains potential spoilers, watch at your own risk!

These likely won’t be the only spoilers dropping before the movie comes out, so if you want to try and avoid them, we’d suggest muting “Godzilla vs. Kong” on Twitter until the movie comes out in theaters and to HBO Max on March 31, 2021.