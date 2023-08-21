Sodapoppin hits out at “cringe” streamers & hints at retirement

Twitch star Chance ‘Sodapoppin’ Morris hit out at the streaming grind and streamers ‘min maxing’ for viewers in a now-deleted tweet, also hinting at his forthcoming retirement.

As content creation and live streaming has become a viable career path, many would-be streamers and YouTubers have taken the leap of faith and tried their hand at it.

You can easily follow the crowd and try to make it big in that pre-defined way, but it has become a quite oversaturated market. So, others find their niche. That might be through having massive production value behind their stream or creating unique content that isn’t just gaming. Some just have that luck of going viral behind them as a launchpad too.

Sodapoppin has been around since the xFire days and has, quite frankly, seen it all. He remains a massive name on Twitch and typically keeps himself to himself by staying off other social media platforms. Though, he took to Twitter to hit out at the current streaming grind that streamers follow.

Sodapoppin hits out at streamers following current streaming grind

In a now-deleted tweet, the OTK co-owner bashed the “cringe” way streamers are going about their content, claiming he very rarely sees someone “genuine” having success these days.

“Streaming is just playing video games. Also abusing drugs to stay up to farm viewcount. Also dipping into just chatting to get viewcount back up. Also calling games bad as soon as viewcount goes down so u can get out of that section without saying ur doing it cause viewcount is down cause admitting u care about viewcount hurts viewcount. And a bunch of other stupid s*it I don’t feel like typing,” he posted on August 17.

“Caring about viewcount is FINE but the way streaming is SO min maxed is cringe. I see very few genuine streamers let alone streams. Makes me sad. I’m going to bed I’ll tweet again in 3 years announcing my retirement probably. Le sigh”

Some fans urged xQc to have a response to the tweet. However, he was less than enthusiastic about giving his take on things.

The streaming landscape has become slightly formulaic over the last few years, but that’s because it’s such a hard place to make it big, that the only thing to really do is follow those who have. So, until there’s someone else who breaks through, things are unlikely to change.

