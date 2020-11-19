Day6's Jae Park calls out "toxic" side of the K-Pop community - Dexerto

K-Pop star Jae Park from the band Day6 has outlined his thoughts on the pattern of “toxic” behavior from people on the internet, after reacting to hate comments live on a Twitch stream.

Day6 is a hugely popular five member K-Pop group that debuted in 2015, that has since gone on to secure a substantial fan base both in Korea and worldwide.

Jae is a vocalist and electric guitarist for the band, and while he originally grew up in the US, he moved to Korea when he was offered a contract with an entertainment company following his participation in a reality show.

It’s safe to say that the K-Pop industry is a booming one, and with its recent surge in popularity across the globe, a new crop of passionate fans have joined the ever-expanding community to support their favorite artists.

However, it’s no secret that sometimes things can be taken to the extreme by certain people, leaving the reputation of the industry as a whole at stake. No one is more aware of this than the stars themselves, and in his November 17 stream, Jae shared his thoughts on the issue.

Jae Park shares his opinion on cancel culture

Initially, he shared a hate comment he once received online where somebody said “I like Jae better when he speaks Korean because he has less of an opinion.” Jae responded “isn’t that crazy” and added that “apparently opinions are cancellable offenses now.”

Jae went on to explain that “I don’t think they’re being rude. This is what I think is happening. I think the younger generation is starting to believe that that’s acceptable behavior.”

“The sad truth is that eventually within, I’d say within the next decade, all our faces are gonna be plastered onto our socials. They may be 14, 15, 12, even 20 or 30 now, what happens in ten years when they’re trying to get a job?… And they have this incredible history of toxic behavior plastered on their social media accounts. What happens then?”

He continued, “there’s a certain type of weight attached to that, and eventually, it’s not gonna be karma, it’s gonna be exactly what you said showing up on your feed ten years from now.” The chat was flooded with support for the star, with many who agreed with his point of view.

Jae continues to grow his Twitch following which currently sits at a little over 248,000, playing games like Detroit: Become Human and Among Us.