Day6's Jae Park calls out "toxic" side of the K-Pop community - Dexerto

Day6’s Jae Park calls out “toxic” side of the K-Pop community

Published: 19/Nov/2020 18:28

by Dexerto
Day6's Jae streaming on Twitch
Twitch: eaJParkOfficial

K-Pop star Jae Park from the band Day6 has outlined his thoughts on the pattern of “toxic” behavior from people on the internet, after reacting to hate comments live on a Twitch stream.

Day6 is a hugely popular five member K-Pop group that debuted in 2015, that has since gone on to secure a substantial fan base both in Korea and worldwide.

Jae is a vocalist and electric guitarist for the band, and while he originally grew up in the US, he moved to Korea when he was offered a contract with an entertainment company following his participation in a reality show.

It’s safe to say that the K-Pop industry is a booming one, and with its recent surge in popularity across the globe, a new crop of passionate fans have joined the ever-expanding community to support their favorite artists.

OfflineTV Jae Park Collab
OfflineTV / Instagram: Jae Park
Jae has been making waves on Twitch, and even collaborated OfflineTV.

However, it’s no secret that sometimes things can be taken to the extreme by certain people, leaving the reputation of the industry as a whole at stake. No one is more aware of this than the stars themselves, and in his November 17 stream, Jae shared his thoughts on the issue.

Jae Park shares his opinion on cancel culture

Initially, he shared a hate comment he once received online where somebody said “I like Jae better when he speaks Korean because he has less of an opinion.” Jae responded “isn’t that crazy” and added that “apparently opinions are cancellable offenses now.”

Jae went on to explain that “I don’t think they’re being rude. This is what I think is happening. I think the younger generation is starting to believe that that’s acceptable behavior.”

“The sad truth is that eventually within, I’d say within the next decade, all our faces are gonna be plastered onto our socials. They may be 14, 15, 12, even 20 or 30 now, what happens in ten years when they’re trying to get a job?… And they have this incredible history of toxic behavior plastered on their social media accounts. What happens then?”

He continued, “there’s a certain type of weight attached to that, and eventually, it’s not gonna be karma, it’s gonna be exactly what you said showing up on your feed ten years from now.” The chat was flooded with support for the star, with many who agreed with his point of view.

Jae continues to grow his Twitch following which currently sits at a little over 248,000, playing games like Detroit: Become Human and Among Us.

High School footballer turns TikTok sensation overnight with 1m followers

Published: 19/Nov/2020 16:58

by Alice Hearing
Caden Woodall Number 7 TikTok sensation
TikTok: rawrits.alex

A high-school football player has become a TikTok sensation overnight after a video of him lip-syncing to Justin Bieber blew up on the platform and launched him into the spotlight.

Caden Woodall was the star of the show in a viral TikTok showing he and his football team, the Spartans from Michigan, lip-syncing to Justin Bieber’s 2010 song ‘Eenie Meenie.’ The video was complete with incredible vibes, solo dances, and backflips.

After earning more than 12 million views, fans of the clip were quick to point out how they felt about #7 who had his very own main character moment in those few seconds. One person wrote, “the first dude could break my heart and I’d say sorry.” Another person wrote, “#7 is the real-life Troy Bolton.”

The original video was posted by user @rawrits.alex who filmed it on the team’s last season game on October 23 before uploading it at the beginning of November. She also commented, “I was in the middle of 30 sweaty guys for this, the camera girl needs some appreciation.”

@rawrits.alexOnly the best ##football ##videography ##lockerroom ##dancing♬ original sound – Rawr

After all the hype, Caden stans can rejoice as the man himself created his very own TikTok account on Wednesday, November 19. His first video, which is a lipsync to the same song, but from a golf buggy, garnered more than 19 million views within 20 hours. Caden also hit more than 1 million followers in the same timeframe.

@cadenwoodallhey guys ##7 here, video cred @rawrits.alex , @lnolan_07 @landenmacek @jcantrell207 @maxims81 ##fyp♬ original sound – Rawr

The high-schooler even has a whole side of TikTok dedicated to him which can be found by sifting through the #7 tag or via the sound to the original video. It features scores of girls fawning over him and claiming he lives “rent-free in my head.”

The hype has even transcended TikTok and Caleb is being talked about on Instagram too. One person commented on his latest Instagram picture, “Wait are you the dude from TikTok? Omg, number 7 please notice me.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Caden W (@cadenw34)

Who is Caden Woodall?

Caden Woodall is one of the players on a Michigan football team called the Spartans and he’s currently in the running to be chosen as Michigan High School’s Football Player of The Year.

Next year he will be attending Harvard for college, but also received offers from Yale and Princeton to study and play football there.

If Caden keeps on posting lip sync videos, he might have to put his football career on hold and become the male equivalent of Charli D’Amelio.