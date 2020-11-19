 MontanaBlack hits back at Twitch over ban for sex ‘re-enactment’ - Dexerto
Logo
Entertainment

MontanaBlack hits back at Twitch over ban for sex ‘re-enactment’

Published: 19/Nov/2020 19:01

by Michael Gwilliam
Twitch streamer MontanaBlack
Instagram/montanablack

Share

MontanaBlack

German variety streamer Marcel ‘MontanaBlack88’ Eris slammed Twitch after the platform banned him for talking about sex and performing a re-enactment during a recent broadcast.

On November 19, MontanaBlack’s channel vanished from the platform, indicating that he had been banned. Shortly, after the streamer took to Twitter to explain what happened and why he believes Twitch acted out of line.

“For me there is a 3 day ban because I explained / showed my viewers how I like and love having sex with women,” he revealed.

It’s unclear exactly what the streamer did to demonstrate how he loves having sex, but one of Montana’s viewers posted a video of the supposed incident and called it “slightly extreme.”

The clip in question shows the streamer apparently talking about his penis and other things while speaking in German.

While some of his own viewers may understand Twitch’s position, Eris is firmly against their position.

“I think it’s a shame, because in this ‘sextalk’ I talked very respectfully about the topic of sex and the female gender,” he stated. “In the end, it’s a 3 day ban because I ‘streamed’ sexual content while re-enacting some examples of good sex.”

The streamer gained notoriety back in 2019 when he jumped the Twitch charts to become the most subscribed channel on the platform.

Since then, he’s had some run-ins with Twitch’s rules resulting in a couple of bans from the platform.

In September of 2020, MontanaBlack was hit with a massive 33 day ban for making comments some perceived to be sexist and allegedly taking photos of females without their consent.

In any case, the popular German streamer may need to seriously rethink what is appropriate to show during a broadcast or risk an even longer, potentially even permanent ban in the future.

Entertainment

Day6’s Jae Park calls out “toxic” side of the K-Pop community

Published: 19/Nov/2020 18:28

by Dexerto
Day6's Jae streaming on Twitch
Twitch: eaJParkOfficial

Share

K-Pop star Jae Park from the band Day6 has outlined his thoughts on the pattern of “toxic” behavior from people on the internet, after reacting to hate comments live on a Twitch stream.

Day6 is a hugely popular five member K-Pop group that debuted in 2015, that has since gone on to secure a substantial fan base both in Korea and worldwide.

Jae is a vocalist and electric guitarist for the band, and while he originally grew up in the US, he moved to Korea when he was offered a contract with an entertainment company following his participation in a reality show.

It’s safe to say that the K-Pop industry is a booming one, and with its recent surge in popularity across the globe, a new crop of passionate fans have joined the ever-expanding community to support their favorite artists.

OfflineTV Jae Park Collab
OfflineTV / Instagram: Jae Park
Jae has been making waves on Twitch, and even collaborated OfflineTV.

However, it’s no secret that sometimes things can be taken to the extreme by certain people, leaving the reputation of the industry as a whole at stake. No one is more aware of this than the stars themselves, and in his November 17 stream, Jae shared his thoughts on the issue.

Jae Park shares his opinion on cancel culture

Initially, he shared a hate comment he once received online where somebody said “I like Jae better when he speaks Korean because he has less of an opinion.” Jae responded “isn’t that crazy” and added that “apparently opinions are cancellable offenses now.”

Jae went on to explain that “I don’t think they’re being rude. This is what I think is happening. I think the younger generation is starting to believe that that’s acceptable behavior.”

“The sad truth is that eventually within, I’d say within the next decade, all our faces are gonna be plastered onto our socials. They may be 14, 15, 12, even 20 or 30 now, what happens in ten years when they’re trying to get a job?… And they have this incredible history of toxic behavior plastered on their social media accounts. What happens then?”

He continued, “there’s a certain type of weight attached to that, and eventually, it’s not gonna be karma, it’s gonna be exactly what you said showing up on your feed ten years from now.” The chat was flooded with support for the star, with many who agreed with his point of view.

Jae continues to grow his Twitch following which currently sits at a little over 248,000, playing games like Detroit: Become Human and Among Us.