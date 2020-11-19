MontanaBlack hits back at Twitch over ban for sex ‘re-enactment’ - Dexerto

German variety streamer Marcel ‘MontanaBlack88’ Eris slammed Twitch after the platform banned him for talking about sex and performing a re-enactment during a recent broadcast.

On November 19, MontanaBlack’s channel vanished from the platform, indicating that he had been banned. Shortly, after the streamer took to Twitter to explain what happened and why he believes Twitch acted out of line.

“For me there is a 3 day ban because I explained / showed my viewers how I like and love having sex with women,” he revealed.

It’s unclear exactly what the streamer did to demonstrate how he loves having sex, but one of Montana’s viewers posted a video of the supposed incident and called it “slightly extreme.”

Für mich gibt es einen 3 Tages Ban, weil ich meinen Zuschauern erklärt/gezeigt habe, wie ich gerne und um liebsten Sex mit Frauen mache. — GetOnMyLvL (@MontanaBlack) November 19, 2020

The clip in question shows the streamer apparently talking about his penis and other things while speaking in German.

While some of his own viewers may understand Twitch’s position, Eris is firmly against their position.

“I think it’s a shame, because in this ‘sextalk’ I talked very respectfully about the topic of sex and the female gender,” he stated. “In the end, it’s a 3 day ban because I ‘streamed’ sexual content while re-enacting some examples of good sex.”

Weisst du überhaupt wieso er gebannt wurde? xD Der Clip ist schon leicht Extrem. (Bin ein Monte Fan btw). Verstehe Twitch deshalb schon ein wenig…. pic.twitter.com/iSXiIm5At1 — Fentli (@Fentlii) November 19, 2020

The streamer gained notoriety back in 2019 when he jumped the Twitch charts to become the most subscribed channel on the platform.

Since then, he’s had some run-ins with Twitch’s rules resulting in a couple of bans from the platform.

Finde ich etwas schade, da ich in diesem "sextalk" sehr Respektvoll über das Thema Sex bzw über das Weibliche Geschlecht geredet habe. Am Ende ist es ein 3 Tages Ban, weil ich Sexuell Content "gestreamt habe" als ich ein paar Beispiele für guten Sex, nachgestellt habe… — GetOnMyLvL (@MontanaBlack) November 19, 2020

In September of 2020, MontanaBlack was hit with a massive 33 day ban for making comments some perceived to be sexist and allegedly taking photos of females without their consent.

In any case, the popular German streamer may need to seriously rethink what is appropriate to show during a broadcast or risk an even longer, potentially even permanent ban in the future.