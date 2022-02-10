TheStradman reveals what Logan Paul & KSI’s Prime Hydration does to a cars engine

Popular car-focused YouTuber ‘TheStradman’ has revealed exactly what happens when you combine a junk car and a case of Logan Paul & KSI’s new PRIME Hydration sports drink.

On January 4, 2022, YouTubers Logan Paul and KSI revealed that they were working together to launch their very own sports drink called PRIME Hydration. The beverage is set to compete with big-name brands like Gatorade and Body Armor.

It quickly sold out, and mostly positive reviews of the product began surfacing online.

Now, YouTuber ‘TheStradman’ has taken PRIME reviews to the next level by revealing what happens to a car engine when you replace its oil with the newly-released drink.

TheStradman replaced engine oil with PRIME hydration

In a video uploaded on February 9, Stradman revealed that he was heading to his warehouse for some “scientific experimentation” and described it as one of the best things he’ll “ever do in my life.”

Soon after, he revealed his ‘donk,’ a 30-year-old Buick Roadmaster with big rims and a wide variety of mechanical issues. The YouTuber quickly revealed that they were about to replace the engine’s oil with PRIME to see if it still runs properly.

He said: “We’ve heard reviews about the tropical punch flavor. Can you run an engine on it, though?”

After finishing his work, he made a few adjustments to the Buick, and much to his surprise — the vehicle started.

He then took the vehicle out onto the road for a test drive, where he caught a surprising 30 mph on the sports drink.

“This is amazing,” he said, clearly amused at PRIME’s unexpected mechanical power. “That is 30 miles per hour on PRIME! What? We’ve been driving for 30 minutes and nothing has happened. I was expecting it to catch on fire.”

However, minutes later, the PRIME-lubed Buick engine died and smoke started to come out of the hood. He didn’t have to deal with a fire, but the YouTuber explained that the engine is a “paperweight.”

It’s not very often TheStradman focuses a large part of a video on one of his older cars. With over 3.5 million subscribers on YouTube, the large majority of his content revolves around high-end supercars like Lamborghini, Bugatti, and more.

The creator has yet to mention what his plans are for the Buick after his PRIME experiment, so we’ll have to wait to see what he does with it next.