Twitch star Amouranth joins development team for new OnlyFans rival

Amouranth is the one of the most popular female streamers on Twitch.

Twitch streamer and content creator Kaitlyn ‘Amouranth’ Siragusa has announced she’s joined the development team behind a new rival to OnlyFans.

Boasting an impressive 5.7M followers, Amouranth is one of the biggest creators on Twitch. However, she’s also one of the biggest stars on premium content website OnlyFans.

The 28-year-old makes roughly a shocking $1.5M per month just from her adult content alone, and she’s used that to make some smart investments in recent times – such as purchasing a few gas stations.

Now, the business-savvy creator has made her next move, joining the development team behind a rival to OnlyFans that’s looking to pioneer the industry.

Instagram/Amouranth/Pixabay Amouranth has made an absolute fortune with her content.

In a August 11 tweet, Amouranth announced that she’ll be helping out and advising with the development of Shush Club, a new content platform that will be a “total gamechanger” according to herself.

“I’m super excited to be working with Shush Club,” she said in the announcement video.

“With instant payouts, and a marketing portal that will actually connect creators with affiliate marketing and advertising deals, Shush Club is going to be a total game changer.”

Not a lot is known about the new content site, and it’ll certainly be tough to keep up with competitors such as OnlyFans – which has almost 170 million registered members as of September 2021 according to former CEO Tim Stokely.

However, with the Shush Club offering instant payouts, no chargebacks, and “unlimited earning opportunities” it could entice creators to leave other sites behind.