Twitch indefinitely bans Christian streamer for “hateful conduct”

Published: 9/Jan/2021 21:19

by Theo Salaun
drwitnesser twitch ban
Twitter, @DrWitnesser / Twitch

Self-proclaimed “esports missionary,” ‘DrWitnesser,’ has been indefinitely banned from Twitch following numerous scandals from his attempts to preach the gospel during Fortnite games.

White or black button-up, bright orange tie, rectangular optical frames and a manicured chin-strap beard – DrWitnesser paints a unique picture as a Twitch streamer. And, just as his facial hair is devoid of a mustache, the gaming missionary preaches a life devoid of sin. 

In the past, these efforts to spread the gospel have boiled up into uncomfortable moments with Fortnite’s younger players. In one particularly heated moment, the streamer was banned for seven days by Twitch for telling a Muslim child that he would be “sentenced to hell.”  

Now, it appears that the streaming platform has found more evidence of unsavory behavior, prompting staff to levy an indefinite suspension against the religious streamer. In response, DrWitnesser has decried Twitch’s policies and announced a switch to YouTube.

As posted on January 6, DrWitnesser received an indefinite ban from Twitch for “engaging in hateful conduct against a person or group of people.” As the platform’s message indicates, the streamer’s behavior has resulted in numerous violations (or one extreme violation) that go against Twitch’s hopes for users to create a “friendly, positive experience.”

While it’s unclear precisely what exactly prompted the ban, Witnesser’s reaction seems more focused on the platform’s overarching behavior than any individual violation. In response to his suspension, he laid out a general critique of the gaming giant: “They are a bias, hypocritical organization that shoves their agenda down everyone’s throats. I’m glad to be gone…taking some time off to decide my next move.”

Evidenced by a subsequent tweet, Witnesser didn’t need too much time off to decide his next move, as he quickly announced a move to YouTube.

Given the uncertainties surrounding DrWitnesser’s ban from Twitch, it remains to be seen how his content will fare on YouTube. While neither platform has any rules specifically prohibiting talk of religion, harassment and abuse policies likely frown upon threatening children with eternal damnation.

At the moment, Twitch hasn’t responded to the esports missionary’s anger, but we’ll be sure to stay in the loop in case more information arises.

Dream gives his final response to Minecraft speedrun cheating drama

Published: 9/Jan/2021 17:56

by Julian Young
Dream Artwork Dream Branding
dreambranding.com

The Minecraft community has been in an uproar since YouTuber ‘Dream’ was accused of cheating during his 1.16 speedrun. Now, the YouTuber has voiced his final thoughts on the allegations and their impact on his channel moving forward.

On December 11, 2020 the Minecraft speedrunning mod team released a YouTube video accusing popular content creator Dream of cheating. The video described how after reviewing Dream’s 1.16 submission, several events in the speedrun appeared to be statistically impossible.

The content creator hit back at the accusations on social media, and later released his own video rebuttal that explained how the allegations were incorrect. The YouTuber even hired an astrophysicist from consulting company Photoexcitation to help disprove the mod team’s claims.

The Minecraft community quickly took sides, with Dream’s supporters, critics, and even other Minecraft creators weighing in on the drama in their own posts and videos. After a month of constant debate, Dream reached out via Twitter to offer his final thoughts on the situation.

Dream XD Cheating Response Video YouTube
YouTube / DreamXD
Several rounds of Twitter and Reddit threads, along with YouTube videos, have been posted by each side of the Dream cheating drama.

In the first of two Twitter threads, Dream began by discussing some of the statistical disagreements between the mod team and the astrophysicist he hired. After going over the most recent arguments from each side, he switched gears to his closing thoughts on the matter.

“I don’t want to argue anymore about whether I cheated or not, because there’s not much I can say,” he started off. “I’m sure most people have formed their opinion at this point,” Dream went on, referencing how the community seems to have largely made up their minds on the drama.

The YouTuber also confirmed that he intends to stay active in Minecraft speedrunning, saying “I still love the community and want to help in any way I can.” The creator voiced his support for both his fellow speedrunners and the mod team, despite the allegations made against him.

In his final tweets regarding the drama, Dream acknowledged how much the events had affected the Minecraft community as a whole. The YouTuber also admitted that his response to the initial allegations added to the tense situation, and said he “take[s] full responsibility for that.”

Dream wrapped up his thoughts with one final statement: “This will be my final tweets regarding it I believe, so I just want to say that I love you guys and I’m looking forward to everything in the future :)” and it appears the creator intends to put the matter behind him moving forward.

While the YouTuber is trying to move past the cheating allegations – and continues to maintain he did not alter his 1.16 run in any unacceptable ways –  it remains to be seen how this might affect his future speedrun submissions and the position he holds in the Minecraft community.