 Twitch community requests transgender tag to help find creators easily - Dexerto
Twitch community requests transgender tag to help find creators easily

Published: 9/Jan/2021 0:02

by Dexerto
Sharon McCutcheon, Unsplash.com

Twitch users are rallying for a new tag on the platform specifically for its transgender broadcasters, an effort that has ramped up amid the divisive removal of its PogChamp emote.

Twitch is a hive for content of all sorts. From IRL streams to gaming broadcasts and even esports events, the platform boasts a wealth of entertainment for all audiences — but some viewers are asking the site for an easier way to connect with certain streamers.

For some time now, transgender content creators have been petitioning the platform to create a tag specifically for transgender streamers. This effort seems to have ramped up as of late, as the site made a huge change by banning its PogChamp emote in early January.

Several broadcasters are rallying in support of the transgender tag, including streamer ‘Miabyte,’ whose tweet on the movement has garnered attention across social media.

Twitch users petition for trans tag
Twitch
While Twitch currently boasts an LGBTQIA+ tag, some users are petitioning the site for a trans-specific tag.

“Hey Twitch, GG on removing PogChamp,” she wrote. “If y’all could give us a #Trans tag so we can find other transgender creators, that would make my 2021. And all the people replying to this tweet agree.”

“Please stand behind trans creators on your platform,” she continued, noting that a specific tag for trans creators could help combat potential harassment and even “create bonds and communities to support one another.”

Allegedly, Twitch has previously claimed they were working toward such a tag. However, after two years of silence, those in the community are brainstorming their own ideas for the initiative.

It’s worth noting that Twitch does already boast an LGBTQIA+ tag on its website, but transgender broadcasters are hopeful for a tag that will specifically direct interested viewers to their content, specifically.

Thus far, the movement has been met with ample support online, with many users noting that a transgender tag could help bring awareness to trans streamers and help bring viewers to their broadcasts.

This has similarly kicked off a conversation regarding other specific tags that do not yet exist on Twitch, such as a tag for differently-abled streamers. While the movement continues to gain steam, users are hopeful the platform will take action and listen to its community to create a more inclusive environment.

Mitch Jones denied Twitch partnership again after losing status in 2019

Published: 8/Jan/2021 22:10

by Virginia Glaze
Mitch Jones denied Twitch partnership again
Instagram: @mitchones3 / Twitch

Popular streamer Mitch Jones has once again been denied a partnership with Twitch after initially losing his status in 2019 in wake of several bans.

Mitch Jones is an OG IRL streamer on Twitch, having been broadcasting on the site for nigh on nine years.

However, his expansive career has been fraught with controversy, as he has received a series of bans throughout his time on the platform for such offenses as reading his chat while driving and showing racist messages on camera.

In 2019, Jones’ status as a Twitch partner was removed — and although Twitch never gave a reason for this development, many speculated that the broadcaster had received one too many back-to-back bans to warrant his partnership with the site.

Since then, Jones has been doing everything he can to renew this status with Twitch. The broadcaster already boasts 558,000 followers and streams on a daily basis, appearing to meet the site’s requirements for partnership.

It doesn’t look like his efforts are bearing any fruit, though, as he revealed in a January 7 tweet that he’d been denied, yet again, posting an email he’d received from Twitch in a screenshot.

“Hey mitchjones, thank you for applying to the Partner Program,” Twitch’s letter read. “Unfortunately, we cannot offer you Partnership at this time.”

The email cuts off after this sentence, leaving out any other explanation that may have been given for their denial — and Mitch’s own caption, “Sadge,” also leaves little to be gleaned from the situation.

Although his fans are showing an outpouring of support for the star, it doesn’t seem like he’ll be able to reap any of the benefits of the Partner Program, which include such features as extra emote slots, 60 days of storage for past broadcasts, and more.

Twitch Partner Requirements
Twitch
To attain Partnership status, streamers must complete the Path to Partner, among other requirements.

While Jones’ subscription badge was missing after the removal of his Partner status in 2019, it seems that he’s managed to reach Affiliate again, as fans can now subscribe to his channel.

Although he’s still able to earn revenue on his stream, it seems that he won’t get the perks that Partnership brings anytime soon.