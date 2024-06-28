NICKMERCS mysteriously hit with first Twitch ban

Popular Warzone streamer Nick ‘NICKMERCS’ Kolcheff has been banned on Twitch in the early hours of Friday, June 28.

NICKMERCS has had a long and successful career on Amazon-owned streaming platform Twitch, and this will mark the first time he’s been banned on the platform.

On June 27, Nick went live playing the Elden Ring DLC, taking on Messmer the Impaler much like many other top Twitch streamers.

At the time of writing, it’s unclear what the reason for the ban is, and with no prior suspensions from the platform there is no history to go off of that could point in a certain direction.

Twitch NICKMERCS’ Twitch channel now shows the generic copy for when an account is suspended.

This comes just days after Nick’s friend and top YouTube streamer Dr Disrespect had the reason for his Twitch ban revealed almost four years after the fact.

The Doc had been revealed to have been — and admitted to — sending sexually explicit messages to a minor using the Twitch Whisper system in 2017.

The messages were caught retrospectively and he was banned in June 2020, though was not given a reason for the ban at the time.

Nick has openly condemned Dr Disrespect in the time since that news broke, saying that he “cannot support” his actions and distancing himself from the streamer.

He is still partnered with Kick, though, and his account remains up on that platform, so it’s possible there could be some streams exclusively on there for the foreseeable future.

While we do not know the reason for NICKMERCS’ ban yet, he will likely update his community, the MFAM, when he knows more. For a first-time offense, a ban is usually three days, though it could depend on the severity of his transgression.