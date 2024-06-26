Tfue urges Twitch to release Whispers Dr Disrespect was banned for

Kick streamer Turner ‘Tfue’ Tenney is demanding Twitch to release the chat logs that resulted in Dr Disrespect being banned.

The reason for Dr Disrespect’s infamous ban was finally revealed by the streamer himself on June 25, confirming allegations by former Twitch employees that he had sent inappropriate DMs to a minor.

In a post on X, Doc confessed to using Twitch’s Whisper feature to message an underage user and their conversations “sometimes leaned too much in the direction of being inappropriate.”

Despite admitting to the claims, the streamer was adamant that no charges were laid and his legal dispute with Twitch was resolved through a settlement.

Streamers, including his biggest content creator friends like NICKMERCS and TimTheTatman have condemned Doc’s actions, saying that they “can’t support” him any longer.

Questions still remain about what was said in these Whispers and fellow streamer Tfue wants Twitch to make them public.

Users in the comments largely agreed with his request, but there was some backlash from others who felt things should be kept private.

“Yes, would like to see what the inappropriate nature of the Whispers is,” one said.

“I mean. The seal has been broken. Why stop now. Put it all out there. Just protect the information of the person he was whispering with,” another remarked.

“What? He literally said himself it sometimes leaned towards being inappropriate,” argued someone else.

So far, Twitch has yet to comment on the whole ordeal and the platform doesn’t usually comment on individual bans. It’s therefore unlikely that the site will release a statement, let alone the private chat logs that resulted in a suspension.

However, given the seriousness of the situation and users concerned about how things were kept under wraps for so long, many want Twitch to open up and be more transparent about the ordeal.

“I understand being unable to talk about it due to legal limitations and I understand the ‘protecting the minor involved’ to an extent. But what about the rest of the minors that are fans? maybe we just need to trust he learned his lesson?” asked YouTuber CinnamonToastKen.