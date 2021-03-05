Twitch co-founder jokes about Dr Disrespect ban during stream - Dexerto

One of Twitch’s co-founders lightly joked about Dr Disrespect’s ban in a recent stream, further adding to the mystery surrounding the streamer’s disappearance from the platform.

After his infamous ban in summer 2020, fans all over the world have been speculating why Dr Disrespect was banned from Twitch. Fast forward to 2021 and we’re still no closer to finding out the truth. Since his ban, there have been many rumors cropping up online, but there has been little to no information from Twitch themselves.

Outside of Twitch’s generic ban statement and recent Transparency Report response, the popular streaming platform and the two-time champion have remained eerily quiet. Of course, this hasn’t stopped various streamers from making light of the situation. However, it’s a little more surprising when one of Twitch’s co-founders also joins in on the joke.

During a recent stream, Twitch and Justin.tv co-founder Justin Kan joined a panel of guests to discuss the ongoing violence against the AAPI Community. Despite the heavy nature of the topic, Justin made a humorous remark about the ongoing drama surrounding Dr Disrespect’s ban.

“I am one of the co-founders of Justin.tv and Twitch, and I was also instructed to say that I no longer work at Twitch. So, any opinions that I have, have nothing to do with Twitch. I haven’t been a part of Twitch for years in years, and I can not unban Dr Disrespect.”

If even one of Twitch’s co-founders can’t unban Dr Disrespect, then it seems the ever-popular streamer will have to remain on YouTube for the foreseeable future. Twitch previously released a statement on the subject stating:

“As is our process, we take appropriate action when we have evidence that a streamer has acted in violation of our Community Guidelines or Terms of Service. These apply to all streamers regardless of status or prominence in the community.”

Despite the ban, it seems as though Dr Disrespect’s transition to YouTube has been fairly smooth and he continues to be one of the most popular streamers on the platform. Whether we’ll ever hear any information of his Twitch ban remains to be seen, but for now, it looks like we’ll just have to continue waiting.