Dr Disrespect roasts fan for sending him laughably small donation on stream - Dexerto

Whenever you interact with Dr Disrespect while he’s streaming, you should be prepared to get the full Doc treatment — even if you’re donating to support him.

Doc is a completely wild character in the streaming space. While other creators tend to just be themselves, the Dr Disrespect persona more than lives up to his alias and has created something special.

Whether it’s other streamers playing with him or fans talking in the chat, the Doc always has something funny to say, and he can bring anyone down to Earth with his quick-witted one-liners.

While you might think his most loyal fans, those who donate their hard-earned money to him, are immune — you couldn’t be more wrong.

During a March 3 stream, the Doc received a donation and after taking a moment to think about it, came back in classic Dr Disrespect fashion.

“Thank you for the 99 cents,” he started, having received little under a dollar from his fan. “Do me a favor… go buy some cream for your coffee next time. Just save your 99 cents.”

While most streamers would just express gratitude for the money, this is exactly what you expect from Doc, and probably made the viewer’s day to have been part of such a funny moment.

Doc didn’t say anymore after that, although he did let out a little smirk a few seconds later, clearly proud of his joke.

Dr Disrespect is still streaming on YouTube following his Twitch ban back in 2020. While the reason remains unknown, Twitch did provide somewhat of an update to his fans on March 2, 2020, but it didn’t exactly provide much.

Nonetheless, Doc has carried his character over to YouTube and is still thriving — and he hasn’t lost his spark at all.