Twitch just responded to a Dr Disrespect question during Transparency Report - Dexerto

After his infamous ban in summer 2020, fans all over the world have been wondering why streaming star Dr Disrespect was booted from Twitch — and the platform finally acknowledged his permanent suspension in a recent broadcast.

The two-time Blockbuster video games champion is one of the biggest streamers in the world, and was, at one point, one of Twitch’s most popular personalities. Despite his incredibly high production value and massive audience, the Doc received a surprising permanent ban from the site after years of streaming on the platform in 2020.

It wasn’t just the ban itself that sparked conversation and questions, though; instead, it was everyone’s strange silence on the matter, with both Twitch and Dr Disrespect refusing to spill the beans as to exactly why he was suspended.

Both parties have continued to avoid the topic like the plague.

While the Doc has made a massive comeback on YouTube, his viewers are still curious as to why he was given the boot, and one of them asked this question during a recent broadcast of Twitch’s Creator Camp.

Champions Club, Twitch has not notified me on the specific reason behind their decision… Firm handshakes to all for the support during this difficult time. -Dr Disrespect — Dr Disrespect (@drdisrespect) June 28, 2020

During their 2020 Transparency Report breakdown with Twitch’s head of Creator Development, djWheat, and Global VP of Trust and Safety, Angela Hession, one viewer popped in the chat to ask: “Any Dr Disrespect news??”

While most viewers would make a safe bet that Twitch would merely refuse to acknowledge the question at all, they were surprised when a staff member responded to the query — although it was with a mere “No.”

Despite the brevity of their answer, this is the closest to a true “response” as we’ve gotten ever since the Doc’s ban occurred last June. Twitch previously released a statement on the subject, but it appears to be much the same as when other high-profile streamers have been banned, in the past.

“As is our process, we take appropriate action when we have evidence that a streamer has acted in violation of our Community Guidelines or Terms of Service,” Twitch said of the matter. “These apply to all streamers regardless of status or prominence in the community.”

For now, it looks like fans are still in the dark as to whether or not we’ll ever get the real reason behind Doc’s ban.