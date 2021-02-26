FreeGeorge trends on Twitter after TikTok bans GeorgeNotFound - Dexerto

YouTube star and Minecraft personality ‘GeorgeNotFound’ has gone viral on Twitter after revealing he’d been banned on TikTok for no discernible reason.

24-year-old influencer George Davidson is one of YouTube’s most popular gaming content creators. Boasting over 6 million followers on the platform, he’s become a household name among Minecraft players for his hilarious videos and collaborations with other stars on the ‘Dream SMP’ server — but now, he’s going viral for an entirely different reason.

On February 26, George announced that he’d been banned from TikTok, although he gave no reason as to why.

A quick look at what was once his TikTok profile shows that his account has been banned from the video app due to “multiple Community Guidelines violations,” although there’s no telling exactly what those violations are, at present.

tiktok just banned me — George (@GeorgeNotFound) February 26, 2021

As a result, the hashtag #FreeGeorge began trending on Twitter shortly thereafter, with fans of the YouTuber begging TikTok to restore his profile.

George’s fellow creators have also chimed in on the surprising suspension, with names like Quackity and BadBoyHalo giving humorous responses to a ban that has everyone scratching their heads in confusion.

This isn’t the first time someone from the Dream SMP has been banned on TikTok without warning or reason; massively popular Minecraft YouTuber TommyInnit also received a ban from TikTok just two days prior, and is still awaiting an explanation for his suspension at the time of writing.

In a similar fashion, his name also trended on Twitter over the drama, and it looks like yet another SMP member has joined the bandwagon.

A slew of other creators unrelated to Minecraft have also been hit with surprise bans from TikTok, and are begging the platform to provide better explanations as to why they’ve been punished.

if you care about #freetommy and #freegeorge – you should also help boost #freeaimsey – they’re giving her the exact same treatment https://t.co/aCvKjC6Ho5 — paigey🌷 (@pigggly) February 26, 2021

While similar instances have occurred on other popular platforms like Twitch and YouTube, it appears that the Dream SMP fanbase is using its voice to help shed light on the issue, which many hope will lead to reformed ban policies on the application sometime soon.

For now, all fans can do is watch and wait for George’s account to be restored — or at least receive an explanation for his ban.