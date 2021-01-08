Twitch announces new PogChamp emote plan after suggestion goes viral

Beauty YouTuber Jeffree Star has found himself caught up in yet another tsunami of drama after rumors of an affair with Kanye West have started to ramp up. Here’s everything that’s happened so far.

YouTube beauty guru Jeffree Star is no stranger to drama and controversy. The makeup mogul has consistently found himself in the spotlight for one reason or another, but this time there are some pretty wild accusations floating around the internet.

Recently fans have been scrutinizing the internet sensation after a shocking series of unfollows on Instagram implied a rift had developed between him and now former assistant, Maddie Taylor.

Now fans have gone even further and are implicating Jeffree in a love affair with Kanye West, thanks to a rumor that started on TikTok and subsequently gained traction. But what exactly has happened so far?

Jeffree Star and Kanye West rumors begin on TikTok

After popular TikToker Ava Louise dropped a video discussing the rumored Kanye West and Kim Kardashian divorce situation, fans and Twitter users speculated that Jeffree Star has some involvement in the drama.

Ava notes in her video that “Kanye’s been hooking up with a very famous beauty guru, male beauty guru, a lot of people in the scene have known for a while.”

Ava then dropped a second video duetting her first one which claimed that she “was told by a source – a very good one” about the affair.

@realavalouiise i can’t say WHO cuz he’ll sue me hint hint but it’s part of the reason Kanye’s so religious now it’s his self hatred …. my source is legit I promiss ♬ original sound – Ava Louise

The YouTuber has mentioned in several videos that his former Calabasas mansion was a stone’s throw away from the iconic rapper’s home, with some TikTok users finding it all too much of a coincidence.

Jeffree is contacted about the rumors

On January 6, Drama Alert’s Daniel ‘KEEMSTAR’ Keem reached out to Star via text message asking him to elaborate on the bizarre rumors.

In typical Jeffree Star fashion, the beauty guru didn’t give a firm answer, but instead made a lighthearted jab at the situation. “I’m having the best time in Wyoming,” he stated. “Come visit sometime!”

Reached out to Jeffree Star for a statement based on the allegations that he is hooking up with Kanye West. #DramaAlert 😂 pic.twitter.com/Y6xfojGU45 — KEEM 🍿 (@KEEMSTAR) January 6, 2021

Jeffree adds fuel to rumors with cryptic tweets

The popular beauty guru also appeared to reference Kanye’s church choir work on Sundays with yet another Tweet, further sparking the idea of a potential tryst between the two.

I’m ready for Sunday Service 🕊 pic.twitter.com/6kCA4kNrfu — Jeffree Star (@JeffreeStar) January 6, 2021

“Jeffree” trends on Twitter

While there is no evidence other than Ava’s video to confirm this rumor, by this point the story had grown wings, and fans started to run with it.

One fan remarked that “there’s no way the Kanye West and Jeffree Star thing is real, right?”

A series of more humorous comments took over the trending feed though, specifically one iconic meme often used in relation to the beauty guru, writing that the video shows Jeffree’s reaction “when Kim came home early.”

Jeffree Star when Kim came home early pic.twitter.com/lBXjrxXPNo — ßr∞klyn (@bklynightadieu) January 6, 2021

Jeffree likes memes about the situation on Twitter

Not one to shy away from poking fun at his controversies, Jeffree Star has been liking a whole array of memes about the situation on Twitter, including a viral video likened to Jeffree running from Kim’s house that garnered almost 200,000 likes.

Jeffree escaping when he heard Kim’s car in the driveway pic.twitter.com/Ni8nEAPOD1 — ☆ Lou Sifer ☆ (@ThePunxNation) January 6, 2021

Jeffree Star denies Kanye West affair rumors

Finally, in an attempt to put a stop to the rumors, Jeffree uploaded a video titled “Addressing the Kanye Situation” in which he told fans that the wild rumors were in fact false.

“Let me just say this one time for any news outlet: I like very tall men,” he explained. “Me and Kanye have never hung out, and this whole thing is really funny. I guess if this is a start to my new year, happy new year! …I really can’t, and if Kris Jenner organized this whole thing, happy new year, sweetie girl!”

The video garnered millions of views within less than a day of being posted and seemed to put an end to the idea that there could be any truth to the rumors.

Jeffree responds to Wendy Williams

Fans were baffled after the strange topic even managed to make its way to Wendy Williams’ show, describing the beauty guru as “dressing in various hairs,” calling him “thin, like twink thin.” She also added that “he’s got really loose lips and he does a lot of talking.”

If she only knew about the actual rappers who have visited my mouth 😂😂 Taking that shit to the grave miss thing. https://t.co/YLdCRwT2TM — Jeffree Star (@JeffreeStar) January 7, 2021

The clip made its way onto Jeffree’s feed, and he retweeted it with the caption, “if she only knew about the actual rappers who have visited my mouth. Taking that sh*t to the grave miss thing.” This cryptic message definitely has many fans curious about who the rappers could be, and may well even start up more theories.

Ava Louise admits she made the whole scandal up

Ava Louise, the TikToker behind the initial rumors, appeared to admit that she’d completely fabricated the entire story, as told by purportedly leaked audio in a text message that has made the rounds online.

“I’m literally not even getting sued,” Louise can be heard saying in the audio clip. “I made the entire scandal up. There is literally not one bit of truth to anything I have said. I just tricked the entire world into talking about me again because I was on a lot of Adderall.”

ok ppl in my DMs saying Ava Louise didn’t lie about Kanye and Jeffree here’s a voice message now leave me alone(got this from tiktok) pic.twitter.com/8DZLYi4VJx — mars (@mars132001) January 8, 2021

While the internet finally has the answers they were looking for, it may not prevent the theory from continuing to spread on TikTok. However, whether there will be any further developments in the bizarre rumors remains to be seen.