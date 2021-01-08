Logo
Twitch announces new PogChamp emote plan after suggestion goes viral

Published: 8/Jan/2021 18:48

by Michael Gwilliam
Twitch has revealed a new plan for the platform’s iconic PogChamp emote after briefly removing it due to comments made by its “face” Ryan ‘Gootecks’ Gutierrez.

On January 6, the Amazon-owned streaming site announced it would be removing the emote, but claimed that they still wanted it to “live on” due to its important place in Twitch culture.

After stating they would work with the community to find solutions, many ideas starting pouring in such as using the late content creator Etika.

However, the one suggestion that received the most attention came from veteran streamer Day9, who remarked that Twitch “create a database of streamer and/or general faces.”

PogChamp
YouTube/Cross Counter TV
The iconic PogChamp emote was removed on Twitch.

“Whenever someone types PogChamp, display one of those faces at random. Would give a really nice crowd feel to a chat spamming PogChamp and allow the meaning to be tied to all of us instead,” the streamer added.

After the idea gained support from other big names such as Pokimane and Greekgodx, Twitch decided to implement it.

“You know what? In the spirit of figuring out 2021 together, let’s just roll with it for now!” the platform announced on January 8. “Get ready for a new PogChamp every 24 hours, starting today.”

Now, when users type “PogChamp” into Twitch chat, a different streamer’s face will pop up showing the same iconic reaction that the original had.

The first person to have their face as the new emote is fighting game streamer ‘unrooolie’ who personally made a pitch to Twitch shortly after they removed it.

“Dear Twitch, I would like to throw my name in the hat for the replacement of Pogchamp,” he wrote and attached an image that the platform ended up using.

Currently, the site hasn’t given other streamers the option to submit their own PogChamp photos for emotes, nor have they determined how long the 24 hour solution will last for. In any case, expect to see a new one every day until a permanent plan is in place.

That said, for users still looking to use the original emote, not all platforms have banned it. Notably, the popular Twitch extension BetterTTV (BTTV) stated they have “never removed emotes due to controversies, and likely won’t as a result of this behavior” and that users have the choice to use their platform or not.

It will be interesting to see how long Twitch’s plan lasts and what other streamers will be featured in the future.

TikTok sparks Jeffree Star and Kanye West affair rumors: a timeline

Published: 8/Jan/2021 18:50

by Lauren Bergin
Kanye West and Jeffree Star
WikiMedia Commons: David Shakbone/Instagram: Jeffree Star

Beauty YouTuber Jeffree Star has found himself caught up in yet another tsunami of drama after rumors of an affair with Kanye West have started to ramp up. Here’s everything that’s happened so far.

YouTube beauty guru Jeffree Star is no stranger to drama and controversy. The makeup mogul has consistently found himself in the spotlight for one reason or another, but this time there are some pretty wild accusations floating around the internet.

Recently fans have been scrutinizing the internet sensation after a shocking series of unfollows on Instagram implied a rift had developed between him and now former assistant, Maddie Taylor.

Now fans have gone even further and are implicating Jeffree in a love affair with Kanye West, thanks to a rumor that started on TikTok and subsequently gained traction. But what exactly has happened so far?

Jeffree Star and Kanye West rumors begin on TikTok

Jeffree Star on sofa talking to camera
YouTube: Jeffree Star
The makeup sensation has been implemented in the scandal to end all scandals.

After popular TikToker Ava Louise dropped a video discussing the rumored Kanye West and Kim Kardashian divorce situation, fans and Twitter users speculated that Jeffree Star has some involvement in the drama.

Ava notes in her video that “Kanye’s been hooking up with a very famous beauty guru, male beauty guru, a lot of people in the scene have known for a while.”

Ava then dropped a second video duetting her first one which claimed that she “was told by a source – a very good one” about the affair.

@realavalouiisei can’t say WHO cuz he’ll sue me hint hint but it’s part of the reason Kanye’s so religious now it’s his self hatred …. my source is legit I promiss♬ original sound – Ava Louise

The YouTuber has mentioned in several videos that his former Calabasas mansion was a stone’s throw away from the iconic rapper’s home, with some TikTok users finding it all too much of a coincidence.

Jeffree is contacted about the rumors

On January 6, Drama Alert’s Daniel ‘KEEMSTAR’ Keem reached out to Star via text message asking him to elaborate on the bizarre rumors.

In typical Jeffree Star fashion, the beauty guru didn’t give a firm answer, but instead made a lighthearted jab at the situation. “I’m having the best time in Wyoming,” he stated. “Come visit sometime!”

 

Jeffree adds fuel to rumors with cryptic tweets

The popular beauty guru also appeared to reference Kanye’s church choir work on Sundays with yet another Tweet, further sparking the idea of a potential tryst between the two.

“Jeffree” trends on Twitter

While there is no evidence other than Ava’s video to confirm this rumor, by this point the story had grown wings, and fans started to run with it.

One fan remarked that “there’s no way the Kanye West and Jeffree Star thing is real, right?”

A series of more humorous comments took over the trending feed though, specifically one iconic meme often used in relation to the beauty guru, writing that the video shows Jeffree’s reaction “when Kim came home early.”

Jeffree likes memes about the situation on Twitter

 

Not one to shy away from poking fun at his controversies, Jeffree Star has been liking a whole array of memes about the situation on Twitter, including a viral video likened to Jeffree running from Kim’s house that garnered almost 200,000 likes.

Jeffree Star denies Kanye West affair rumors

Finally, in an attempt to put a stop to the rumors, Jeffree uploaded a video titled “Addressing the Kanye Situation” in which he told fans that the wild rumors were in fact false.

“Let me just say this one time for any news outlet: I like very tall men,” he explained. “Me and Kanye have never hung out, and this whole thing is really funny. I guess if this is a start to my new year, happy new year! …I really can’t, and if Kris Jenner organized this whole thing, happy new year, sweetie girl!”

The video garnered millions of views within less than a day of being posted and seemed to put an end to the idea that there could be any truth to the rumors.

Jeffree responds to Wendy Williams

Fans were baffled after the strange topic even managed to make its way to Wendy Williams’ show, describing the beauty guru as “dressing in various hairs,” calling him “thin, like twink thin.” She also added that “he’s got really loose lips and he does a lot of talking.”

The clip made its way onto Jeffree’s feed, and he retweeted it with the caption, “if she only knew about the actual rappers who have visited my mouth. Taking that sh*t to the grave miss thing.” This cryptic message definitely has many fans curious about who the rappers could be, and may well even start up more theories.

Ava Louise admits she made the whole scandal up

Ava Louise, the TikToker behind the initial rumors, appeared to admit that she’d completely fabricated the entire story, as told by purportedly leaked audio in a text message that has made the rounds online.

“I’m literally not even getting sued,” Louise can be heard saying in the audio clip. “I made the entire scandal up. There is literally not one bit of truth to anything I have said. I just tricked the entire world into talking about me again because I was on a lot of Adderall.”

While the internet finally has the answers they were looking for, it may not prevent the theory from continuing to spread on TikTok. However, whether there will be any further developments in the bizarre rumors remains to be seen.