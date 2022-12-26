What does KEKW mean? Twitch chat’s favorite emote explained, the origin of KEK

Calum is Dexerto's UK Editor, based in Scotland. Joining Dexerto in 2017, Calum has years of experience covering esports, gaming and online entertainment, and now leads the team to deliver the best coverage in these areas. An expert on all things Twitch and gaming influencers, he also knows a number of games inside out, including Apex Legends, CS:GO and Call of Duty. You can contact Calum at calum.patterson@dexerto.com.

If you’ve spent even five minutes in a Twitch chat this year, you’ve probably seen the word ‘KEKW’ or ‘KEK’ thrown around a lot. But, what exactly does KEKW mean?

Twitch chat, for the uninitiated, can be a bit of a minefield, and to some extent, it’s like learning a whole new language. Except, instead of words, it’s all small images called emotes.

KEKW specifically has become one of the most widely used emotes on the platform, although many users won’t actually be able to see it, because it requires BTTV or FrankerFaceZ – browser add-ons for Twitch.

Perhaps you find yourself in this boat, but fear not, we will explain everything you need to know about the meaning behind the now infamous kek.

What does KEK mean?

To start, the ‘KEK’ portion of the word comes from the game World of Warcraft. In WoW, users in opposing factions would see a cryptic version of chat messages, thus when players in one faction typed ‘LOL’ (laughing out loud), players on the other side would see ‘KEK’.

This took off, and soon KEK just became the de facto replacement for LOL. It then spread outside of WoW game chat, and was used across the web, on Reddit, Twitter, and, of course, Twitch.

What is KEKW on Twitch?

KEKW is simply the message typed in Twitch chat in order to generate the KEKW emote. Users who have BTTV / FrankerFaceZ installed on their browser will see an image of a laughing man.

Specifically, that laughing man is El Risitas, laughing on Spanish TV. It comes from a viral video clip. El Risitas sadly passed away in 2021, but the meme lives on in his honor.

KEKW is now one of the most popular emotes to represent laughing on Twitch.

As you can now probably guess, the KEKW emote is used to represent laughter, usually at something truly hilarious.

Although there are plenty of laughing emotes, such as LUL, LULW and OMEGALUL, KEKW is possibly more popular than all of them combined, at least in some channels.

If you’d like to learn about some of these other popular Twitch emotes, we have a handy guide for all the basics you need here.