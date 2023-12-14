Asmongold explains why Twitch’s sexual content changes are actually a “W”

YouTuber Asmongold has taken to Twitter to share his thoughts on the new Twitch guidelines in regards to sexual and/or inappropriate content being displayed on homepages.

Asmongold is the latest streamer to weigh in on the recent discourse surrounding Twitch’s change in policy in regards to inappropriate content being feature on streamer homepages.

These updates were revealing during a recent Twitch blog post, with the platform confirming that streams that are labeled to include drugs, intoxication or excessive tobacco use, violent and graphic depictions, gambling, and/or sexual themes will no longer be included in homepage recommendation shelves like “Channels you might like.”

The changes have been a major source of discussion online in the past week, the likes of Morgpie, xQc and more reacting to the news and Twitch changes.

Asmongold is now the latest streamer to react to the news, with the popular YouTuber sharing his “hot take” on Twitter.

“Twitch isn’t and has never been a safe space for underage people. Everyone fixates on boob streamers but the reality is many Twitch streams cover topics and have conversations that would be wildly inappropriate for minors to be involved in.”

After one fan replied to Asmon’s post and stated that it’s “kinda disappointed that you support OnlyFans content on Twitch,” the streamer then further elaborated on his stance.

“Just don’t watch it. If it was up to me, all forms of gambling content, alcohol consumption and drug use would be banned entirely…Because while I don’t like them personally, I don’t think I have the moral authority to tell other people what they’re allowed to do.”

These changes come months after rival platform Kick introduced a feature on the site that allows users to hide hot tub streamers and gambling streams entirely from the platform through checkboxes in users’ settings.

Given this is still an ongoing topic online, we’ll be sure to keep you in the know if any other big streamers speak out or if Twitch further updated their guidelines.

