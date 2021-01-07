Twitch removes PogChamp emote after creator’s controversial statement

Twitch has removed the PogChamp emote from its platform after the “face of the emote,” Ryan ‘Gootecks’ Gutierrez, “encouraged…violence” in a Twitter statement on January 6. The platform is looking to create a new emote to replace the iconic image.

The PogChamp emote has been a staple of Twitch chatters ⁠— and even the internet lexicon ⁠— for almost a decade. However, the platform is looking to wipe its existence on January 6, off the back of controversial statements made by “the face of the emote.”

Ryan ‘Gootecks’ Gutierrez wrote a tweet about protests in America which the platform deemed was “encouraging further violence.”

“We’ve made the decision to remove the PogChamp emote following statements from the face of the emote encouraging further violence after what took place in the Capitol today,” the platform wrote in their January 6 statement.

“We want the sentiment and use of Pog to live on – its meaning is much bigger than the person depicted or image itself– and it has a big place in Twitch culture. However, we can’t in good conscience continue to enable use of the image.”

Twitch is looking to work with the community on a replacement emote that encapsulates “the most hype moments.”

The emote has various forms on the platform through the use of BTTV, an extension that gives users more variety in chat. These emotes are yet to be taken down.



