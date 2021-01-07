Logo
Twitch users divided over petition to make Reckful the new PogChamp emote

Published: 7/Jan/2021 11:38 Updated: 7/Jan/2021 11:54

by Georgina Smith
Image of the Twitch logo alongside Reckful
Twitch / Reckful

Following the removal of the PogChamp emote from Twitch, some fans have been petitioning to have the late streamer Byron ‘Reckful’ Bernstein as the new face of PogChamp as a tribute to his memory, though many have stressed that the idea may end up causing more harm than good.

PogChamp has become a staple of Twitch culture since it was implemented on the site in 2012, and has even become part of many streamers and fans’ vocabulary. The emote featured the face of Ryan ‘Gootecks’ Gutierrez, taken from an outtake of one of his videos from back in 2010.

However, on January 6, Twitch announced that they would be removing the much-loved emote after Ryan posted a Tweet about the protests in the US which was deemed by Twitch to be “encouraging further violence.”

PogChamp
YouTube: Cross Counter TV
The iconic PogChamp emote has been removed from Twitch. It was a global emote on the platform for eight years.

Though viewers were shocked, the company did state that “we will work with the community to design a new emote for the most hype moments on Twitch.”

It didn’t take long for fans to speculate over who could be made the new face of PogChamp, and one name many felt drawn to was Byron ‘Reckful’ Bernstein who sadly passed away in July 2020.

Reckful was hugely influential in the streaming scene, and with his passing even prompted “not only the largest in-game memorial but also the largest in-game player-driven event” in the history of World of Warcraft, a testament to how loved he was by the community.

Viewers start petition for new PogChamp face

For that reason, Twitch users have started a petition to make Byron the new face of PogChamp, saying “As PogChamp has been removed, honoring what Reckful did for Twitch by making him a global emote in replacement for PogChamp would satisfy those who have been asking for a global emote since his passing and be a good new face for the emote.”

Signers agreed with the sentiment, writing, “please make it happen, Reckful was such an important person on Twitch and his memory should be immortalized with a global emote.”

reckful
Instagram: byron.bernstein
Reckful was a pioneer in the streaming space.

Some users disagree with the petition

However, others in a Reddit thread about the petition were concerned that the emote may actually end up being used in a disrespectful way. “I like the idea but I worry about some people may misuse the emote to represent anything depression/suicide-related,” one Redditor wrote.

Another said, “I love Reckful but this is a horrible idea. Think of the pain it will remind some of his close friends and even viewers when it’s used.”

It’s unclear how long it will take for Twitch to reinstate some form of PogChamp, though the selection process for a new face may take longer than many expected.

Body painter hits out at Twitch after “bulls**t” permanent ban

Published: 6/Jan/2021 21:42

by Virginia Glaze
Twitch body painter hits out after permanent ban
Twitter: @DelightDaniTV

A body painter and streamer, ‘DelightDaniTV,’ has been permanently banned from Twitch despite seemingly following their Terms of Service, causing her to hit out at the platform in a pointed series of social media posts.

Twitch is a hive for content of all sorts; from broadcasting video games to sharing sightseeing ventures and even competitive dating shows, the platform stands as one of the most varied live streaming sites out there.

However, one of its categories continues to garner controversy throughout the years and that hasn’t appeared to stop after a body painting streamer was hit with a ban despite seeming to follow the platform’s rules.

On January 6, streamer and body painter ‘DelightDaniTV’ hit out at Twitch after receiving a permanent suspension for “inappropriate body art,” which included such offenses as “ females not wearing opaque paint over their chest area” and “wearing a paint and latex combination while streaming content unrelated to body art.”

Dani argued that she was not in violation of any of these rules, showing that she was completely covered with opaque paint in a screenshot taken from her broadcast at the time of the ban.

“TWITCH JUST PERMANENTLY BANNED ME FOR DOING BODY ART,” she wrote. “I HAD MY PASTIES COVERED, OPAQUE PAINT, AND WAS FOLLOWING ALL TOS. THIS IS KINDA BULLS**T GUYS.”

“According to twitch TOS, using pasties and a layer of latex to cover your nipple and areola and using opaque body paint is within their guidelines, which I followed,” she continued. “If they ain’t cool with body paint, they need to delete the category and not allow it at all.”

This is far from the first time that a body painter has been banned from the site despite appearing to follow Twitch’s guidelines.

A number of female body painters have received suspensions from the platform despite painting their chests before the stream even started and only broadcasting the painting in question.

Twitch itself provided a much-needed update to its nudity and body painting policy in April 2020, although some streamers have taken issue with its clauses for being “vague.”

Twitch has yet to respond to Dani’s permanent ban at the time of writing.