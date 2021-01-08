 Popular Twitch extension BTTV stands against PogChamp emote removal - Dexerto
Popular Twitch extension BTTV stands against PogChamp emote removal

Published: 8/Jan/2021 0:22

by Brad Norton
Twitch PogChamp emote
Twitch / BetterTTV

The creators behind one of the most widely used Twitch extensions, ‘BetterTTV’ (BTTV), have refused to pull PogChamp emotes from its service in light of recent controversy.

Despite the January 6 announcement from Twitch that PogChamp emotes would be removed from the platform, BTTV will still be carrying forward with the icon and all of its variations.

As a result of controversial statements from the “face of the emote,” Twitch moved to wipe its slate clean of any association.

The removal of the global emote sent shockwaves throughout the streaming community. Many of the most popular content creators were understanding, however, even offering new suggestions so that the “sentiment and use of Pog [can] live on.”

Just 24 hours removed from the announcement though, and one of the most widespread extensions has no plans to follow suit. BTTV has long been a popular browser extension and its users will still be able to share PogChamps in chat moving forward.

“BTTV has never removed emotes due to controversies,” its leader ‘Night’ said in a statement to Rod ‘Slasher’ Breslau. Regardless of recent drama, it “likely won’t result” in the removal of PogChamp emotes either.

“Users have the ability of choice on our platform,” they added. This means that avid Twitch chatters will still be able to get their fix through the third-party extension. 

The emotes won’t be accessible on the base version of Twitch moving forward, though BTTV users will still be able to share Pogs around as before.

Not only does this pertain to the standard PogChamp emote, but also its many variations. From POGGERS to PogU and everything in between, the global emote took on a life of its own.

Similar third party extension FrankerFaceZ (FFZ) took the opposite stance in response to the news. “We’ll be removing depictions of the person from FFZ, but it may take some time,” they confirmed on January 7.

“We’re always grateful we get to be part of the continued evolution of emote culture and positive Twitch community symbolism.

Twitch has plans to allow for the spirit of the emote to live on in some capacity. We already have a few novel ideas from the community. It’s only a matter of time until we see what the Amazon-backed platform has in store.

Meanwhile, PogChamp and all of its variations are still accessible through BTTV. It doesn’t appear as though that will be changing anytime soon.

Corpse Husband clarifies his “quitting YouTube” statement after fans panic

Published: 8/Jan/2021 0:19

by Virginia Glaze
Corpse Husband clarifies statement on quitting YouTube
YouTube / Anthony Padilla

Massively popular YouTuber and music artist ‘Corpse Husband’ has clarified that he is not quitting his content creation career anytime soon after a statement he made about the subject went viral online.

Corpse Husband became a veritable internet icon in the last few months of 2020. The star is best known for his incredibly deep voice and his joint broadcasts with other creators, in which he usually plays games like Among Us.

Despite garnering an impressive 6 million subscribers due to his sudden surge in popularity, the ever-elusive personality expressed that he may have to quit YouTube at some point in the future, referencing his chronic illnesses as part of his reasons for stepping back.

“I don’t know about the whole streaming thing… with my illness,” the star said midway through a January 2 stream. “Sitting on my computer, only being able to play certain games… I don’t think I’ll be physically capable pretty soon.”

Segment begins at 1:13

A clip of Corpse’s statement quickly went viral online, with many fans worried the creator would suddenly halt his successful career due to circumstances out of his control.

However, on January 7, the YouTuber clarified his words in a tweet, claiming that he doesn’t have any plans to stop creating content in the near future at all.

“Lots of headlines about me ‘quitting YouTube,’” Corpse wrote. “In the clips they’re all using, I was talking about how I realistically see the longer term. I’m not imminently quitting anything. Thank u.”

Luckily, this seems to mean that Corpse won’t be leaving YouTube anytime soon — but due to his chronic conditions, it might not be a career he can keep up forever, as in the case of some content creators who have been on the platform for a decade or more.

Corpse has been met with an outpouring of support from his fans on social media in wake of his latest statement on the subject.

Even fellow content creators have spoken out on his behalf, with the likes of Valkyrae, Bretman Rock, and Karl Jacobs all giving him love online, providing a glimmer of positivity on an otherwise distressing topic for many viewers.