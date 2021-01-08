Logo
Streamer slams “bullsh*t” permanent Twitch ban for ‘inappropriate body-art’

Published: 8/Jan/2021 10:12 Updated: 8/Jan/2021 11:31

by Virginia Glaze
Body painter DelightDaniTV hits back at Twitch permaban
Twitch, Twitter: DelightDaniTV

A body painter and streamer, ‘DelightDaniTV,’ has been permanently banned from Twitch despite seemingly following their Terms of Service, causing her to hit out at the platform in a pointed series of social media posts.

Twitch is a hive for content of all sorts; from broadcasting video games to sharing sightseeing ventures and even competitive dating shows, the platform stands as one of the most varied live streaming sites out there.

However, one of its categories continues to garner controversy throughout the years and that hasn’t appeared to stop after a body painting streamer was hit with a ban despite seeming to follow the platform’s rules.

On January 6, streamer and body painter ‘DelightDaniTV’ hit out at Twitch after receiving a permanent suspension for “inappropriate body art,” which included such offenses as “ females not wearing opaque paint over their chest area” and “wearing a paint and latex combination while streaming content unrelated to body art.”

DelightDaniTV slams Twitch permaban

Dani argued that she was not in violation of any of these rules, showing that she was completely covered with opaque paint in a screenshot taken from her broadcast at the time of the ban.

“TWITCH JUST PERMANENTLY BANNED ME FOR DOING BODY ART,” she wrote. “I HAD MY PASTIES COVERED, OPAQUE PAINT, AND WAS FOLLOWING ALL TOS. THIS IS KINDA BULLS**T GUYS.”

“According to twitch TOS, using pasties and a layer of latex to cover your nipple and areola and using opaque body paint is within their guidelines, which I followed,” she continued. “If they ain’t cool with body paint, they need to delete the category and not allow it at all.”

Dani then goes on to point out the hypocrisy of the Twitch ban hammer, pointing out that several female streamers have only received a three day ban for exposing themselves on purpose, but then claiming it was an accident.

She closes out her rant with a jokey comment, but it’s pretty clear there’s some venom behind her statement:

Twitch has banned body painters before

This is far from the first time that a body painter has been banned from the site despite appearing to follow Twitch’s guidelines.

A number of female body painters have received suspensions from the platform despite painting their chests before the stream even started and only broadcasting the painting in question.

Twitch itself provided a much-needed update to its nudity and body painting policy in April 2020, although some streamers have taken issue with its clauses for being “vague.”

Twitch has yet to respond to Dani’s permanent ban at the time of writing.

TikTok sparks Jeffree Star and Kanye West affair rumors: a timeline

Published: 8/Jan/2021 11:27

by Lauren Bergin
Kanye West and Jeffree Star
WikiMedia Commons: David Shakbone/Instagram: Jeffree Star

Beauty YouTuber Jeffree Star has found himself caught up in yet another tsunami of drama after rumors of an affair with Kanye West have started to ramp up. Here’s everything that’s happened so far.

YouTube beauty guru Jeffree Star is no stranger to drama and controversy. The makeup mogul has consistently found himself in the spotlight for one reason or another, but this time there are some pretty wild accusations floating around the internet.

Recently fans have been scrutinizing the internet sensation after a shocking series of unfollows on Instagram implied a rift had developed between him and now former assistant, Maddie Taylor.

Now fans have gone even further and are implicating Jeffree in a love affair with Kanye West, thanks to a rumor that started on TikTok and subsequently gained traction. But what exactly has happened so far?

Jeffree Star and Kanye West rumors begin on TikTok

Jeffree Star on sofa talking to camera
YouTube: Jeffree Star
The makeup sensation has been implemented in the scandal to end all scandals.

After popular TikToker Ava Louise dropped a video discussing the rumored Kanye West and Kim Kardashian divorce situation, fans and Twitter users speculated that Jeffree Star has some involvement in the drama.

Ava notes in her video that “Kanye’s been hooking up with a very famous beauty guru, male beauty guru, a lot of people in the scene have known for a while.”

Ava then dropped a second video duetting her first one which claimed that she “was told by a source – a very good one” about the affair.

@realavalouiisei can’t say WHO cuz he’ll sue me hint hint but it’s part of the reason Kanye’s so religious now it’s his self hatred …. my source is legit I promiss♬ original sound – Ava Louise

The YouTuber has mentioned in several videos that his former Calabasas mansion was a stone’s throw away from the iconic rapper’s home, with some TikTok users finding it all too much of a coincidence.

Jeffree is contacted about the rumors

On January 6, Drama Alert’s Daniel ‘KEEMSTAR’ Keem reached out to Star via text message asking him to elaborate on the bizarre rumors.

In typical Jeffree Star fashion, the beauty guru didn’t give a firm answer, but instead made a lighthearted jab at the situation. “I’m having the best time in Wyoming,” he stated. “Come visit sometime!”

 

Jeffree adds fuel to rumors with cryptic tweets

The popular beauty guru also appeared to reference Kanye’s church choir work on Sundays with yet another Tweet, further sparking the idea of a potential tryst between the two.

“Jeffree” trends on Twitter

While there is no evidence other than Ava’s video to confirm this rumor, by this point the story had grown wings, and fans started to run with it.

One fan remarked that “there’s no way the Kanye West and Jeffree Star thing is real, right?”

A series of more humorous comments took over the trending feed though, specifically one iconic meme often used in relation to the beauty guru, writing that the video shows Jeffree’s reaction “when Kim came home early.”

Jeffree likes memes about the situation on Twitter

 

Not one to shy away from poking fun at his controversies, Jeffree Star has been liking a whole array of memes about the situation on Twitter, including a viral video likened to Jeffree running from Kim’s house that garnered almost 200,000 likes.

Jeffree Star denies Kanye West affair rumors

Finally, in an attempt to put a stop to the rumors, Jeffree uploaded a video titled “Addressing the Kanye Situation” in which he told fans that the wild rumors were in fact false.

“Let me just say this one time for any news outlet: I like very tall men,” he explained. “Me and Kanye have never hung out, and this whole thing is really funny. I guess if this is a start to my new year, happy new year! …I really can’t, and if Kris Jenner organized this whole thing, happy new year, sweetie girl!”

The video garnered millions of views within less than a day of being posted and seemed to put an end to the idea that there could be any truth to the rumors.

While the internet finally has the answers they were looking for, it may not prevent the theory from continuing to spread on TikTok. However, whether there will be any further developments in the bizarre rumors remains to be seen.