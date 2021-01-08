A body painter and streamer, ‘DelightDaniTV,’ has been permanently banned from Twitch despite seemingly following their Terms of Service, causing her to hit out at the platform in a pointed series of social media posts.

Twitch is a hive for content of all sorts; from broadcasting video games to sharing sightseeing ventures and even competitive dating shows, the platform stands as one of the most varied live streaming sites out there.

However, one of its categories continues to garner controversy throughout the years and that hasn’t appeared to stop after a body painting streamer was hit with a ban despite seeming to follow the platform’s rules.

On January 6, streamer and body painter ‘DelightDaniTV’ hit out at Twitch after receiving a permanent suspension for “inappropriate body art,” which included such offenses as “ females not wearing opaque paint over their chest area” and “wearing a paint and latex combination while streaming content unrelated to body art.”

TWITCH JUST PERMANTNLY BANNED ME FOR DOING BODY ART

I HAD MY PASTIES COVERED, OPAQUE PAINT, AND WAS FOLLOWING ALL TOS THIS IS KINDA BULLSHIT GUYS@TwitchSupport @Twitch pic.twitter.com/KrDAt9G7ja — Dani (@DelightDaniTV) January 6, 2021

DelightDaniTV slams Twitch permaban

Dani argued that she was not in violation of any of these rules, showing that she was completely covered with opaque paint in a screenshot taken from her broadcast at the time of the ban.

“TWITCH JUST PERMANENTLY BANNED ME FOR DOING BODY ART,” she wrote. “I HAD MY PASTIES COVERED, OPAQUE PAINT, AND WAS FOLLOWING ALL TOS. THIS IS KINDA BULLS**T GUYS.”

“According to twitch TOS, using pasties and a layer of latex to cover your nipple and areola and using opaque body paint is within their guidelines, which I followed,” she continued. “If they ain’t cool with body paint, they need to delete the category and not allow it at all.”

according to twitch TOS using pasties + a layer of latexx to cover ur nipple + areola and using opaque body paint is within their guidelines which i followed if they aint cool with bodypaint they need to delete the category and not allow it at all — Dani (@DelightDaniTV) January 6, 2021

Dani then goes on to point out the hypocrisy of the Twitch ban hammer, pointing out that several female streamers have only received a three day ban for exposing themselves on purpose, but then claiming it was an accident.

Even (theoretically) if somehow I had a nipple on my bodypaint (EVEN THO I 100% DID NOT I WAS COVERED)

A permanent ban for a THEORETICAL ACCIDENT seems RIDICULOUS. When the PURPOSE coochie spread from another streamer only got 3 days for “accidental nudity” — Dani (@DelightDaniTV) January 7, 2021

She closes out her rant with a jokey comment, but it’s pretty clear there’s some venom behind her statement:

Feeling like I should have body painted my vagina instead so I would have only got a 3 day ban 😔 — Dani (@DelightDaniTV) January 7, 2021

Twitch has banned body painters before

This is far from the first time that a body painter has been banned from the site despite appearing to follow Twitch’s guidelines.

A number of female body painters have received suspensions from the platform despite painting their chests before the stream even started and only broadcasting the painting in question.

It's been confirmed – My suspension had nothing to do with copyright music. @Twitch @TwitchSupport updated the bodypaint guidelines to give clear rules, then threw in a vague clause which can be used to justify banning any body painter. pic.twitter.com/i4KhJpR3Pp — forkgirl (@ForkgirlCosplay) June 12, 2020

Twitch itself provided a much-needed update to its nudity and body painting policy in April 2020, although some streamers have taken issue with its clauses for being “vague.”

Twitch has yet to respond to Dani’s permanent ban at the time of writing.