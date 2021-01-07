Pokimane, xQc, more top Twitch streamers react to PogChamp removal

On January 6, Twitch removed the PogChamp emote due to comments made by the “face” of the image. Here’s how some of the platform’s most popular streamers reacted to the news.

Twitch announced its decision to remove the PogChamp emote from its platform on January 6. In light of controversial statements from the ‘face of the emote,’ Twitch could no longer support the “use of the image.”

Plans are already in the works for a new design to help capture the “most hype moments on Twitch.” Though in the meantime, one of the most iconic global emotes in streaming history is now gone.

From the biggest streamers to casual viewers, this naturally made a huge impact on the community. Here’s how some of the most popular names reacted to the news.

We want the sentiment and use of Pog to live on – its meaning is much bigger than the person depicted or image itself– and it has a big place in Twitch culture. However, we can't in good conscience continue to enable use of the image. — Twitch (@Twitch) January 7, 2021

“I know it’s not how you want things to be,” xQc said in light of the announcement. Though had Twitch continued to endorse the face behind the emote, xQc believes things would have spiraled out of control.

If they hadn’t removed it, it would have “[left] too much space for them to get rolled over,” he said.

In a hypothetical example of a future TwitchCon event, seeing the PogChamp emote plastered everywhere could have been a bad look for the Amazon-backed platform, according to xQc. Featuring it could have been perceived as direct ‘endorsement.’

“Big Amazon juicer putting on display this [emote], this is what they endorse,” he said through the lens of mainstream media.

Meanwhile, others took the news as an opportunity to bring new ideas to the table. Some suggested that the late ‘Etika’ have his face takeover the role instead. Not only would it be a positive “remembrance of his death,” but it would also help “solidify his importance to streamer culture,” Twitter user ‘Nekkubine’ said.

Another idea from veteran content creator ‘day9tv’ was to create a new database. Twitch streamers could submit their faces into this database to form a new random generator on the platform.

“Whenever someone types PogChamp, display one of those faces at random. Would give a really nice crowd feel to a chat spamming PogChamp and allow the meaning to be tied to all of us instead.”

This notion gained a ton of traction online, even catching the eye of Pokimane. “Amazing idea,” she said in response.

amazing idea — pokimane (@pokimanelol) January 7, 2021

It’s only a matter of time until we learn what Twitch has in store. Perhaps one of these community suggestions will take effect or something new entirely will surprise us all.

Given how ingrained the emote was in streaming culture on the whole, the upcoming replacement certainly has some big shoes to fill.