Pokimane, xQc, more top Twitch streamers react to PogChamp removal

Published: 7/Jan/2021 6:09

by Brad Norton
Twitch streamers
Twitch: xQc / Pokimane

Pokimane Twitch xQc

On January 6, Twitch removed the PogChamp emote due to comments made by the “face” of the image. Here’s how some of the platform’s most popular streamers reacted to the news.

Twitch announced its decision to remove the PogChamp emote from its platform on January 6. In light of controversial statements from the ‘face of the emote,’ Twitch could no longer support the “use of the image.”

Plans are already in the works for a new design to help capture the “most hype moments on Twitch.” Though in the meantime, one of the most iconic global emotes in streaming history is now gone.

From the biggest streamers to casual viewers, this naturally made a huge impact on the community. Here’s how some of the most popular names reacted to the news.

“I know it’s not how you want things to be,” xQc said in light of the announcement. Though had Twitch continued to endorse the face behind the emote, xQc believes things would have spiraled out of control.

If they hadn’t removed it, it would have “[left] too much space for them to get rolled over,” he said. 

In a hypothetical example of a future TwitchCon event, seeing the PogChamp emote plastered everywhere could have been a bad look for the Amazon-backed platform, according to xQc. Featuring it could have been perceived as direct ‘endorsement.’

“Big Amazon juicer putting on display this [emote], this is what they endorse,” he said through the lens of mainstream media.

Meanwhile, others took the news as an opportunity to bring new ideas to the table. Some suggested that the late ‘Etika’ have his face takeover the role instead. Not only would it be a positive “remembrance of his death,” but it would also help “solidify his importance to streamer culture,” Twitter user ‘Nekkubine’ said.

Etika Twitch streamer
Twitter: Nekkubine
Could Etika’s face takeover as the global Twitch emote?

Another idea from veteran content creator ‘day9tv’ was to create a new database. Twitch streamers could submit their faces into this database to form a new random generator on the platform.

“Whenever someone types PogChamp, display one of those faces at random.  Would give a really nice crowd feel to a chat spamming PogChamp and allow the meaning to be tied to all of us instead.”

This notion gained a ton of traction online, even catching the eye of Pokimane. “Amazing idea,” she said in response.

It’s only a matter of time until we learn what Twitch has in store. Perhaps one of these community suggestions will take effect or something new entirely will surprise us all.

Given how ingrained the emote was in streaming culture on the whole, the upcoming replacement certainly has some big shoes to fill.

Entertainment

Twitch removes PogChamp emote after creator’s controversial statement

Published: 7/Jan/2021 2:28 Updated: 7/Jan/2021 2:37

by Andrew Amos
PogChamp emote banned on Twitch
Twitch

Twitch

Twitch has removed the PogChamp emote from its platform after the “face of the emote,” Ryan ‘Gootecks’ Gutierrez, “encouraged…violence” in a Twitter statement on January 6. The platform is looking to create a new emote to replace the iconic image.

The PogChamp emote has been a staple of Twitch chatters ⁠— and even the internet lexicon ⁠— for almost a decade. However, the platform is looking to wipe its existence on January 6, off the back of controversial statements made by “the face of the emote.”

Ryan ‘Gootecks’ Gutierrez wrote a tweet about protests in America which the platform deemed was “encouraging further violence.”

PogChamp
YouTube: Cross Counter TV
The iconic PogChamp emote has been removed from Twitch. It was a global emote on the platform for eight years.

“We’ve made the decision to remove the PogChamp emote following statements from the face of the emote encouraging further violence after what took place in the Capitol today,” the platform wrote in their January 6 statement.

“We want the sentiment and use of Pog to live on – its meaning is much bigger than the person depicted or image itself– and it has a big place in Twitch culture. However, we can’t in good conscience continue to enable use of the image.”

Twitch is looking to work with the community on a replacement emote that encapsulates “the most hype moments.” However, they are yet to share the exact process in how they’ll do so.

The emote has various forms on the platform through the use of BTTV, an extension that gives users more variety in chat. These emotes are yet to be taken down.

The PogChamp emote dates back to 2010 from an outtake of one of Gutierrez’ videos. The emote was added to Twitch in 2012, and was one of the first “global emotes” viewers could use.

PogChamp, as well as derivatives like ‘Pog’ and ‘Poggers’, have worked their way into the internet’s vocabulary since becoming popularized in recent years.