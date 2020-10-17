BrookeAB reveals "horrific" stalking experience led to Twitch hiatus - Dexerto

100 Thieves streaming star BrookeAB took a month-long hiatus off streaming and social media earlier in 2020. She said she was “working through something painful.” Now, she’s opened up on the “horrific” stalking experience that led to her Twitch hiatus in an emotional statement.

BrookeAB suddenly disappeared online on July 1, without so much of a hint as to why. She stopped streaming on Twitch, didn’t post on social media, and laid low.

It was out of the ordinary for the 100 Thieves streamer, who has an active presence in the community. However, she came back a month later, revealing that she was dealing with a “painful and frightening [experience] at a personal level.”

Now, she’s opened up on some of the specifics. BrookeAB was dealing with a stalker for over six months, who was doxxing her family with “the most horrific threats you can imagine.”

“Like countless women in gaming and frankly, too many people around the world, for the last year, I have been targeted by a handful of online stalkers and abusers that did, and continue to do, everything in their power to hurt me and those who support me with threats of murder, arson, bodily harm, job loss, and the most horrific threats you can imagine,” she said in an October 16 statement.

BrookeAB took time off social media to spend time with family, as well as work on her mental health. She also revealed that while she was offline, she was working with federal authorities in the US to help put an end to her ordeal.

With the help of law enforcement, BrookeAB has managed to find some sort of justice. She stated that “the most vile offenders” are all being held accountable ⁠— but she didn’t make mention of any charges being laid.

“With the help of the finest experts and law enforcement specialists in the world, several of the most vile offenders have been identified, interviewed, are being closely monitored (as you read this), and will be held accountable.”

BrookeAB is using her experience with harassment and stalkers online to help other women in the gaming industry escape the same abuse. She stated that it’s a widespread problem with gaming culture, and she hopes she can provide the resources to help break the cycle.

“We must all work together to change an online culture that allows this level of hate to impact us and our new project will do just that,” she said.

The 100 Thieves streamer has received an outpouring of support from the community, including fellow 100T members Jack ‘CouRage’ Dunlop and The Mob.

BrookeAB also revealed that she’ll share details about her new program to “identify [harassers and hold them criminally…accountable” in the near future.