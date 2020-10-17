 BrookeAB reveals "horrific" stalking experience led to Twitch hiatus - Dexerto
Logo
Entertainment

BrookeAB reveals “horrific” stalking experience led to Twitch hiatus

Published: 17/Oct/2020 1:43

by Andrew Amos
BrookeAB wearing white shirt
Instagram: BrookeAB

Share

BrookeAB

100 Thieves streaming star BrookeAB took a month-long hiatus off streaming and social media earlier in 2020. She said she was “working through something painful.” Now, she’s opened up on the “horrific” stalking experience that led to her Twitch hiatus in an emotional statement.

BrookeAB suddenly disappeared online on July 1, without so much of a hint as to why. She stopped streaming on Twitch, didn’t post on social media, and laid low.

Advertisement

It was out of the ordinary for the 100 Thieves streamer, who has an active presence in the community. However, she came back a month later, revealing that she was dealing with a “painful and frightening [experience] at a personal level.”

Now, she’s opened up on some of the specifics. BrookeAB was dealing with a stalker for over six months, who was doxxing her family with “the most horrific threats you can imagine.”

Advertisement

“Like countless women in gaming and frankly, too many people around the world, for the last year, I have been targeted by a handful of online stalkers and abusers that did, and continue to do, everything in their power to hurt me and those who support me with threats of murder, arson, bodily harm, job loss, and the most horrific threats you can imagine,” she said in an October 16 statement.

BrookeAB took time off social media to spend time with family, as well as work on her mental health. She also revealed that while she was offline, she was working with federal authorities in the US to help put an end to her ordeal.

With the help of law enforcement, BrookeAB has managed to find some sort of justice. She stated that “the most vile offenders” are all being held accountable ⁠— but she didn’t make mention of any charges being laid.

Advertisement

“With the help of the finest experts and law enforcement specialists in the world, several of the most vile offenders have been identified, interviewed, are being closely monitored (as you read this), and will be held accountable.”

BrookeAB is using her experience with harassment and stalkers online to help other women in the gaming industry escape the same abuse. She stated that it’s a widespread problem with gaming culture, and she hopes she can provide the resources to help break the cycle.

“We must all work together to change an online culture that allows this level of hate to impact us and our new project will do just that,” she said.

Advertisement

The 100 Thieves streamer has received an outpouring of support from the community, including fellow 100T members Jack ‘CouRage’ Dunlop and The Mob.

BrookeAB also revealed that she’ll share details about her new program to “identify [harassers and hold them criminally…accountable” in the near future.

Advertisement
Pokemon

Pokemon gets TikTok challenge for Sword & Shield’s Crown Tundra in Japan

Published: 17/Oct/2020 1:03

by Brent Koepp
leon tiktok pokemon
Game Freak / The Pokemon Company

Share

Pokemon Sword & Shield TikTok

The Pokemon Company is launching a TikTok challenge in Japan to celebrate Sword & Shield’s DLC, The Crown Tundra. The contest has monsters such as Pikachu dancing next to Trainers in an adorable fashion.

Sword & Shield has been a massive hit on the Nintendo Switch, as the RPG is already the third highest-selling release in the Pokemon franchise. The RPG is set to get its second DLC, The Crown Tundra, on October 22.

Advertisement

To celebrate the launch of the add-on, The Pokemon Company has launched a TikTok challenge contest in Japan. The adorable Poke-themed dances will be sure to warm the hearts of Trainers about to explore the icy region.

pokemon sword shield tiktok challenge japan
The Pokemon Company / TikTok
Pokemon get its own TikTok challenge contest in Japan.

Sword & Shield Pokemon TikTok challenge

On October 15, The Pokemon Company International revealed the Japanese TikTok challenge. Trainers who download the app can record themselves dancing with four ‘mons using a special filter.

Advertisement

Participating monsters include Gen 8 characters Alcremie, Wooloo, Morpeko, and Isle of Armor Legendary, Kubfu. And of course, the series’ beloved mascot, Pikachu, also makes an appearance.

As an example of the kind of dances you can do to match the Pokemon’s style, a video was released on the official International YouTube channel. The clip adorably shows Pikachu mirroring the fans’ moves.

Participants that get the most likes can win a plushy of one of the five Pokemon that are a part of the TikTok challenge. Unfortunately at the time of writing, the contest is in Japan only.

Advertisement

The TikTok challenge isn’t the only time a Pokemon has moved to a beat. In August, Pikachu teamed up with the viral Pineapple Pen guy to make a music video based on the Electric-type’s voice lines.

It will be interesting to see the creative ways Trainers come up with dances to match the ‘mon of their choice. The adorable challenge celebrates the Sword & Shield DLC, The Crown Tundra, which hits stores on October 22.