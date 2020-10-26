 TSM Hamlinz finally breaks Twitter silence after four-months away - Dexerto
TSM Hamlinz finally breaks Twitter silence after four-months away

Published: 26/Oct/2020 3:43 Updated: 26/Oct/2020 3:46

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
TSM Hamlinz Social Media Silence
TSM Hamlinz

Hamlinz tsm

Hamlinz has been missing in action for quite some time, but the beloved Fortnite streamer has finally broken his silence on Twitter on Oct. 25, and let the world know he is back and feeling good.

Darryle ‘Hamlinz’ Hamlin was once a pillar in the streaming world. He shot to fame while streaming Fortnite during its peak, and his popularity rose even more after he joined Team Solo Mid.

However, the beloved streamer has been on the down-low for several months now; in fact, he has been silent on social media for most of the year. 

Hamlinz tweeted every now and then between January and March, and even streamed a couple of times. But he was far less active than he used to be, and hadn’t posted at all since July.

Many speculated he might have been on another hiatus. The first one happened when he needed some time off to deal with a nasty cyst. The second one happened not long after when he needed some time to deal with personal issues.

TSM Hamlinz Social Media Silence
TSM Hamlinz
Hamlinz was once one of the most popular streamers alongside Shroud and Ninja.

Hamlinz is back and feeling like his old self again

Thankfully, he bounced back on both those occasions, and it seems like he’s bounced back once again. The full extent of what happened this time around remains unclear. However, the most important thing is that Hamlinz has finally broken his silence on social media.

“Feeling like my old self again,” he wrote. It’s a little more than one hour old, but the tweet has already amassed 50,000 likes, 6,5000 retweets, and 6,000 comments.

The hype is real, and for a good reason. Hamlinz is one of the most entertaining, likable, and talented streamers in the world. Plus, it’s always nice to see people recover from whatever issues they’re facing and get back on their own two feet.

The comments are filled with people happy to see him back. “Finally something good in 2020,” wrote one fan. “Hamlinz is BACK BABY,” wrote another.

TSM Hamlinz Social Media Silence
TSM Hamlinz
Hamlinz and Daequan are best friends and housemates.

Sadly, Hamlinz has remained tight-lipped on whether he will stream again anytime soon. However, considering he is feeling like his old self again, it could mean that a stream might not be too far away.

Either way, there’s no doubt that it will be a momentous occasion. If the excitement in the comments is anything to go by, the floodgates will open and his fans, followers, and viewers will come pouring in.

Hamlinz has more than five million followers across Twitch, Twitter, and Youtube. It seems all the time off hasn’t dampened his popularity in the slightest.

How to use special fonts on Twitter

Published: 25/Oct/2020 23:08 Updated: 25/Oct/2020 23:10

by Charlotte Colombo
Twitter website
Unsplash: Kon Karampelas

twitter

With 330 monthly active users and 145 million users daily, Twitter is one of the most popular social media apps out there. Whether you’re a casual user, business or even the US President, nobody can resist the allure of sharing snapshots of our thoughts within 260 characters.

There are many ways to show your personality through your Twitter account. Whether it be through a funny bio, pinned Tweet, interesting profile/cover photo or unique Twitter name, there are plenty of ways that you can make your Twitter account feel more like you.

However, one limitation that a lot of Twitter users note is the lack of fonts available. A lot of users find themselves stuck with Helvetica Neue, or even Arial if they’re really lucky.

brett jordan unsplash twitter
Unsplash: Brett Jordan
The easiest way to get custom fonts on Twitter is through third party websites.

While there is no quick fix within the app to use special fonts on Twitter, it is possible to use special fonts through the use of third-party websites or apps.

What websites are best for using special fonts on Twitter?

As with any third-party website, you should always be careful that the website you’re visiting is safe and isn’t full of malware and other potential risks to your device. Be wary of websites with a lot of pop-ups and redirects.

No third-party website is completely risk-free, but here are some of the most popular ones used by Twitter users to get access to special fonts:

  • LingoJam
  • FontsforTwitter
  • Fontvilla

How to use special fonts on Twitter

While individual third-party font websites vary slightly from one another, they all essentially work the same.

However, for this tutorial, we will specifically focus on LingoJam.

twitter phone
Unsplash: Szabo Viktor
A lot of these third party websites, like LingoJam, can be used on smartphones as well as desktops.
  1. Type the text you want to snazz up into LingoJam’s Fancy Text Generator, specifically in the box on the left-hand side that says ‘normal text goes here’.
  2. On the right hand side of the screen, you should see a box that displays your Tweet in a variety of different fonts. Scroll through this box to find the font you like the best.
  3. Highlight your Tweet in it’s chosen font, and then either click Ctrl/Command + C or simply right-click the text and select ‘copy’.
  4. Open Twitter and log into your account.
  5. Paste the text wherever you want to put it: this can be in your Bio – which you can access by clicking on the ‘Profile’ icon on the left-hand side, clicking the ‘Edit Profile’ button, and then pasting the text into the box that says ‘Bio’ before pressing the ‘Save’ button – or as a Tweet, wherein you can simply paste the text into the ‘What’s happening?’ box on Twitter before pressing the ‘Tweet’ button.

So, there you have it. Now you can give your Tweets that extra edge and be the envy of all your friends!