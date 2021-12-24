Where are Daequan and Hamlinz? NRG duo still missing from the internet

They were once two of the biggest streamers in the world, but Darryle ‘Hamlinz’ Hamlin and Daequan ‘Daequan’ Loco have now been mostly absent from social media and content creation.

The continued break is far from the first time the pair have pulled a disappearing act across Twitch, YouTube and social media. Throughout 2019, both content creators took extended breaks – some explained, others not.

It’s no secret that both of the NRG streamers faced struggles in their personal life, from family losses to their own health issues. However, in 2020 and 2021, the pair once again went dark with no warning.

It’s now been a month since Hamlinz and Daequan posted any updates. But, we did get a quick reassurance that Hamlinz is still active on social media, celebrating Thanksgiving on November 25. Contrastingly, we haven’t heard a peep from Daequan since October 2021.

Advertisement

Where is Daequan?

Daequan’s last Twitter post came on October 3, 2021, when he posted a link to his Twitch stream. Sometime after this post was made, his Twitch channel was taken down entirely.

He hasn’t posted on his YouTube since his last video for his 5.2 million subscribers in March of 2020. The content creator’s platforms have remained mostly silent since then, as well.

Short fixing sleep schedule stream. Let's go crazy for a bit https://t.co/xuv4drbuVd — Daequan (@NRG_Daequan) October 4, 2021

Despite announcing a return and launching the Thoom House, Daequan has been absent from the internet once again. This has left fans scratching their heads for a number of reasons: Why did he stop posting and when will he return?

Advertisement

Where is Hamlinz?

Hamlinz’s time off came a month after Daequan. He’s been far more active on social media during 2021, with his Twitch channel still being alive, and his last stream happening on November 5.

His last tweet was sent on November 25, 2021, celebrating Thanksgiving, with his signature pig emoji included. But, he hasn’t been completely silent on the platform.

Thanks bb, nah I don’t even read my comments 😂 — Hamlinz 🐷 (@NRG_Hamlinz) December 10, 2021

He has replied to a few tweets as well, confirming to one fan that he doesn’t read comments people leave him, and implying he was taking a break from social media for mental health.

Health is wealth my friend — Hamlinz 🐷 (@NRG_Hamlinz) December 10, 2021

Hamlinz confirms they are living together

Back in August 2020, Hamlinz made a surprise appearance in his community Discord, simply to confirm that he and Daequan were in fact living together.

Advertisement

Hamlinz and Daequan’s history of long breaks

When Hamlinz suffered from a cyst in early 2019, it marked his first long-term departure from streaming. Then, after a short return, he went dark again from August to October. He cited his grandmother’s breast cancer diagnosis as one of the major struggles he had been battling.

Read More: CodeMiko in tears after explaining her Twitch ban

Daequan has experienced similar setbacks forcing him to take time off. Serious back pain put him out action for much of 2019, as he would struggle to sit behind his desk for hours – a requirement of streaming all day. In December 2019, he explained that he was taking time off to focus on his physical and mental health, along with that of his girlfriend Exie.

Advertisement

In January 2020, he tweeted about making the new year a good one, and that he missed his fans greatly. “I got a lot to say and show y’all,” he told his supporters.

I miss y'all so much. Happy to say I've changed a lot of things in my life for the better and got thru a lot of the things that were affecting me and dragging me down. It feels great but streaming sometime soon is gonna be even greater. I got a lot to say and show y'all 💜 — Daequan (@NRG_Daequan) January 26, 2020

During 2020, both Hamlinz and Daequan did some streams and videos for the release of Call of Duty: Warzone, before announcing their “return” in September of 2021.

When will Hamlinz and Daequan be back?

Unfortunately, there’s no way to know for sure. Previous sabbaticals have varied in length, and they’ve been gone for much of the last two years, so it’s no certainty that their breaks are ending anytime soon.

Thankfully, they’ve proven in the past that when they do make a comeback, their loyal fans will always be there to support them. The fact that they’ve built such large and dedicated followings is a testament to their abilities as entertainers and content creators, but for now, it looks like life is still getting in the way of their eventual return.