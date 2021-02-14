Trisha Paytas “relieved” after David Dobrik is called out by ex-Vlog Squad members

YouTuber Trisha Paytas, who has a long-running feud with David Dobrik and the Vlog Squad, has opened up after former Vlog Squad member Seth Francois described how Dobrik tricked him into making “traumatizing” content in an episode of the H3 podcast.

Admitting in a YouTube video that she was “triggered” by the episode, Trisha said that “for so long [she] thought that [her fall-out with Dobrik] was [her] fault.” However, recalling how Francois first made allegations against Dobrik last year, Paytas said that she felt “so relieved that Seth spoke out.”

“Whenever I speak out about someone, my credibility is shot, and I get why,” she continued. “So, when someone else can back up what I’m saying – and there’s so many parallels – I felt so relieved to hear [Francois] share his story in depth.”

Referring to Nik Kewaski’s account as well as Francois’, Paytas went on to say that “these stories aren’t to cancel or to hate on somebody, but just to take accountability and say sorry.”

Trisha then went on to share her own story about working with Dobrik, where she claims he got her then-boyfriend James Nash to film with Madison Beer and Tana Mongeau behind her back shortly after making jokes about Nash wanting to sleep with a younger woman.

“I usually am so easy going and I am willing to be the butt of the joke. I have a really good sense of humor and awareness. I like being the joke sometimes,” she continued.

“But, when jokes doesn’t make you feel good, like that joke about [her then-boyfriend] Jason wanting to have a threesome with a 19-year-old, it made me feel unattractive, old and made me feel insecure.”

YOUTUBE ARCHEOLOGY: Video resurfaces of Trisha Paytas confronting David Dobrik and Jason Nash about prank where David made Seth Francois unknowingly kiss Jason. David calls Trisha crazy for speaking out. Seth has said prank happened without his consent and caused him to leave LA. pic.twitter.com/chf0mzyR3k — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) February 13, 2021

Since then, a YouTube video has resurfaced which shows Paytas confronting Dobrik and her boyfriend about Nash’s ‘makeout video’ with Seth – which Francois has since claimed that he “did not consent to.”

Read More: Twitch streamer Xposed smashes keyboard in rage

In the heated video, Dobrik can be seen calling Trisha “crazy” for being upset over the video. “What if it was a movie, would you be upset then?” Jason asked. “But it’s not a movie, it’s David’s vlogs”, Trisha said in response.

Dobrik is yet to respond publicly to these latest allegations.