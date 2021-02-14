Logo
Entertainment

Who are Julia & Lauren Burch? Twin sisters blowing up on TikTok and Twitch

Published: 14/Feb/2021 16:16

by Georgina Smith
Julia and Lauren Burch pose together for an Instagram picture
Instagram: juliaaburch

Share

TikTok Twitch

Julia and Lauren Burch are identical twin sisters who have experienced a huge boost in popularity at the start of 2021, making content on both Twitch and TikTok, and racking up millions of followers across platforms.

TikTok has become a hub for a huge range of creators to accumulate followers and grow their presence online – both for creators new to the internet, and those who have been making content on other platforms prior to TikTok.

With influencers making huge careers from the app and basically becoming celebrities overnight, people are flocking to the app to see what they can bring to the table, with many finding a huge boost in their followers.

Julia and Lauren Burch pose in an Instagram picture
Instagram: juliaburch
Julia and Lauren are twin sisters from Canada.

Julia and Lauren Burch are two such creators who have found a community on TikTok, though it’s not the only platform they upload to. The girls also have Twitch, YouTube, and Instagram accounts that are all seeing growth alongside TikTok.

Julia and Lauren: TikTok Twins

These two stars are 20-year-old identical twin sisters from Canada, who make a variety of content. On Twitch, Julia streams games like Minecraft and Outlast, with Lauren doing lots of ‘Just Chatting’ streams.

Their combined follower count is a little under 100,000, but it’s their TikTok content that is the driving force behind their popularity.

@julia.burch

So many people asked for this, sorry lol @laurenxburch #burchtwins

♬ Hai phút hơn – marlene

On TikTok Julia has 2.5 million followers, with Lauren at 6.2 million. Lauren has gained over 1.5 million followers in the last 30 days as of Feburary 14.

They tend to focus their content on lip-syncing like many other popular creators on the app, but combine this with cosplay and comedy, with some fans describing them a ‘real-life anime girls.’

Why are Julia and Lauren Burch popular?

The pastel gamer aesthetic has been hugely popular recently, with people’s gaming steups even going viral for their vibrant decoration, and the twins seem to slot right into that aesthetic.

In many of their TikToks, they feature anime-related clothing and merchandise, as well as show off their highly coveted pastel set up.

@laurenxburch

Cutest dance by @papadragun

♬ Tokyo – Leat’eq

They regularly get hundreds of thousands of views on their TikToks and it only seems to be increasing by the day, as more people are encountering them on their For You Pages.

Jumping on Sounds that are hugely popular across TikTok as a whole, as well as ones more popular in anime communities, Julia and Lauren are finding a wider audience on the app every day, and their follower count is looking like it will continue to increase.

Entertainment

Streamer proposes to girlfriend live on Twitch for Valentine’s Day

Published: 14/Feb/2021 13:32

by Luke Edwards
man proposing to woman
Unsplash: Ben White

Share

Valentine's

A Twitch streamer has proposed to his girlfriend live on air, and their happiness is enough to make any singleton jealous this Valentine’s Day.

While viral Twitch clips normally involve someone messing up in a bonkers way, occasionally we do get something quite adorable. This applies no less than to DannyDorito23, who gave his girlfriend a heart-warming on-stream proposal.

Proposals on Twitch are almost always a heartwarming event, with the recipient usually saying yes. Fortunately for Danny, he wasn’t about to suffer a sad fate.

Danny is a Variety streamer, content creator for esports org Elevate, and military veteran. Prior to his Warzone stream, he invited his wife on camera along with their kid and dog.

danny dorito by christmas tree
Instagram: DannyDorito23
DannyDorito has over 75k followers on Twitch.

The moment Danny pulled out a small box, his girlfriend was in disbelief.

“This last two years has been insane,” he said. “I want to spend the rest of my life with you. I hope you do too. Will you marry me?”

The future Mrs Dorito, of course, said yes, and showed off her shiny engagement ring to Danny’s 400 viewers.

Danny then explained why he chose to propose the day before Valentine’s, and their limited plans for an official wedding.

“For Valentine’s Day we’re going to be doing a bunch of family stuff,” he said. “We’re going to the zoo, we’re going out for lunch, so I thought it was the perfect time to do this. I wanted to do it with you guys here too.

“We’ve got friends who are trying to plan weddings and stuff keeps getting pushed back or canceled or venues say no. For tax purposes, we’ll probably just go and get the paper and plan the wedding after all this madness is over.”

Who knows, Danny might even stream the wedding celebrations – once they happen, of course.