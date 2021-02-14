Logo
Twitch streamer Xposed smashes keyboard in rage after losing thousands in a single gamble

Published: 14/Feb/2021 16:49

by Julian Young
Xposed YouTube Blackjack Video
YouTube / Xposed

In another infamous virtual casino adventure, Twitch streamer and content creator Cody ‘Xposed’ Burnett bet big and lost, with his keyboard paying the price for his bad luck on Roobet.

Although it remains one of Twitch’s smaller categories, interest in creating content under the “Slots” umbrella has picked up steam due to an uptick in interest from various content creators over the last few years.

One of the streamers creating online gambling content is Cody ‘Xposed’ Burnett. Once an FPS-focused channel with a reputation for hilarious outbursts, Burnett pivoted to creating content focused on his exploits in the world of online wagers, and has seen great success in that area.

In a stream on February 12, Xposed took a chance while playing games on Roobet — one of the most popular online cryptocurrency casinos — and lost out on more than $7,000. After getting burned, Burnett took out his anger on a nearby keyboard while his chat watched on hysterically.

Xposed YouTube Gambling Clip
YouTube / Xposed
Xposed has always maintained an explosive personality, and this translated perfectly into the world of online gambling.

The clip began with Burnett opening the Mines game (an activity on Roobet similar to the PC classic Minesweeper). “Okay, just three mines bro,” the streamer said to his chat, “Three mines never hurt anybody. We just do two mines and we’re out.”

Xposed wagered his entire available balance — over $7,300 dollars — believing it would be an easy way to build on his earnings. After clearing one block successfully, Burnett clicked another that revealed a mine, meaning he just lost the wager and his entire balance along with it.

“There’s no f**king way!” the streamer screamed, as he realized what just happened. Burnett then got up and walked away from the camera, where he picked up a keyboard that was laying offscreen and smashed it to pieces on the floor.

“F**king how bro?” Xposed asked his chat before walking out of frame as the clip ended. Immediately after Burnett lost his wager, the viewers in Twitch chat erupted into laughter and teasing which continued right up until the end of the clip.

After returning to his setup, Xposed acknowledged that it was just one of those days. Just the day prior, he had won around $70,000, so it’s all swings and roundabouts. Pro CoD player Clayster had complimented him on his big wins the day before.

While the loss was certainly painful for him at the time, it seems Burnett quickly got over the money he burned.

Gambling on Twitch continues to grow its reputation as an intriguing category, and Xposed will certainly continue winning and losing his various wagers and creating entertaining content for his community in the process.

FIFA 21 eMLS League Series Two Finals: Stream, scores, standings, highlights

Published: 12/Feb/2021 10:07 Updated: 14/Feb/2021 0:12

by David Purcell
MLS

The eMLS League Series Two Finals are underway as the league’s top teams lock horns on EA’s FIFA 21. Follow all of the action as it unfolds with the stream, schedule, and results.

  • Quarter-finals take place on Saturday, February 13.
  • Austin FC’s xbLeU is the no.1 seed and tops the standings with 27 points.
  • New York City FC’s Didychrislito leads in the official eMLS power rankings.

Some of the best FIFA 21 players in the world come together to compete for the eMLS Cup crown in March, but before that fans have a very exciting knockout phase to watch through. The League’s Series Two Finals are already upon us, with a prize pool of $15,000 at stake in this round.

In what’s slated to be one of the most exciting rounds of clashes in the competition so far, after 14 qualifying rounds we’re down to the final eight. Each will be looking to cement their name as the best FIFA player in North America, facing off in games between February 13-14.

Here’s everything you need to know about the tournament!

eMLS League Series 2 essentials

eMLS League Series 2: Stream

Action will be streamed on the official MLS Twitch channel (embedded above), showing each match live. There’s also the option to watch on the MLS Soccer website or free MLS app.

eMLS League Series 2: Season standings

# Player Club PTS GP GD
1 xbLeU ATX 27 12 19
2 KingCJ0 DC 26 12 16
3 AlanAvi DAL 25 12 21
4 Didychrislito NYC 24 12 16
5 Fiddle CIN 24 12 12
6 Maloney ORL 24 12 13
7 Kid M3mito CHI 22 12 15
8 BENR SJ 21 12 3

Day one recap: Didychrislito sets a marker as favorites cruise through

Day one was a day for the favorites as there were no major upsets in the eMLS League Series 2 Quarter-Finals. There were plenty of cagey affairs, kicked off by BenR scraping a late 1-0 win in the first game with xbLeU. Though, the Austin FC representative struck back in a pulsating 6-4 second leg, scoring two late goals to bag a 6-5 aggregate win.

The action did slow down a notch in the following games. DC United’s KingCJ0 surprised the viewers by putting KidM3Mito to the sword. He bagged early goals in the first legs, finishing up with a 3-1 win. CJ was cruising in leg two before two late consolations goals from Chicago Fire’s King M3Mito made it a respectable 5-3 aggregate scoreline.

From there, it was slightly plainer for the favorites. FC Dallas’ AlanAvi made sure the Twitch chat bets cashed without much worrying, taking down Orlando City’s Maloney with ease in convincing fashion. The 24-year-old completely dominated both legs, finishing up with a comfortable 3-0 first-leg win before seeing out the return fixture with a 1-0 victory.

In the final clash of the day, Series One winner Didychrislito bagged his semi-final berth by dismantling FC Cincinnati’s Fiddle 7-2. The New York City star was in complete control across both games, going as far as rounding the ‘keeper to make a statement that he’s hungry for the Series Two title as well.

eMLS League Series 2: Schedule & scores

semi-finals bracket for the eMLS League Series 2
MLS
The semi-finals are set for the eMLS League Series 2.

February 13 — Quarter-finals

Fixture PST EST GMT
QF: xbLeU (Austin FC) 6-5 BENR (San Jose Earthquakes) 12PM 3PM 8PM
QF: KingCJO (D.C. United) 5-3 Kid M3mito (Chicago Fire) 1PM 4PM 9PM
QF: AlanAvi (FC Dallas) 4-0 vs Maloney (Orlando City) 2PM 5PM 10PM
QF: DidyChrisLito (New York City FC) 7-2Fiddle (FC Cincinnati) 3PM 6PM 11PM

February 14 — Semi-finals & Grand Final

Fixture PST EST GMT
SF: xbLeU (Austin FC) vs DidyChrisLito (New York City FC) 12PM 3PM 8PM
SF: KingCJO (D.C. United) vs AlanAvi (FC Dallas) 12PM 3PM 8PM
GF: TBD vs TBD 12PM 3PM 8PM

eMLS League Series 2: Highlights

Follow all of the latest reactions from the teams, players and fans during the eMLS League Series Two right here.

eMLS League Series 2: Final placements

As this event is ongoing, there are no final placements at this time.

When all matches have been played and the winners are announced, this section will be updated. More to follow…