Instagram failed to send message error: How to fix

While trying to send a DM on Instagram, you may have encountered a ‘failed to send’ error message — here are some methods you can use to try and fix it.

For many years, Instagram has been one of the main social media platforms people use on a daily basis, uploading photos and videos for their friends, family, and followers to interact with, and keeping up to date with everyone else’s content.

The direct message feature is one of the app’s most used features, as it allows users to communicate with each other one-on-one, sending posts and having conversations.

Advertisement

However, if you are a frequent user of the DM feature, you may have at some point been unable to send a message, receiving the ‘failed to send’ error. There were many reports of this issue throughout May on social media, with users baffled about their messages not going through.

But is there a way to fix the problem?

How to fix Instagram ‘failed to send message’ error

As with any Instagram glitch, it can be difficult to determine whether the issue lies just with your device, or with Instagram as a whole. If the issue is affecting a large number of people, it’s less likely that you will be able to fix the issue on your own.

Advertisement

Read More: How to make a group chat on Instagram

To find out if others are experiencing issues, you can check Down Detector to identify whether there’s something wrong with Instagram.

However, if it seems like not many people are experiencing the glitch, there are a few things you can try to see if it resolves the problem.

Uninstall and reinstall the app — It’s a classic trick, but doing this may help reset the app and allow you to send messages again.

It’s a classic trick, but doing this may help reset the app and allow you to send messages again. Make sure Instagram app is up to date — Check the relevant app store on your device to ensure that you have the latest version of Instagram.

Check the relevant app store on your device to ensure that you have the latest version of Instagram. Check your internet connection — As with many technical issues or glitches, it can be a good idea to check whether there’s an issue with your internet connection.

If the issue persists, you are able to report it to Instagram.

If you want to know more about how to use Instagram, then you can check out our other guides here:

How to link your Instagram account to TikTok | How to see your first-liked Instagram post | How to switch Instagram feed to chronological order | How to re-share a post to your Story on Instagram | How to make money on Instagram | How to hide likes on Instagram