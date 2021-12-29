Top 10 most-watched games on Twitch in 2021

Gamers spent a lot of time on Twitch in 2021, but which games were streamed and watched the most? Here are the 10 most-watched games on Twitch in 2021.

While many things can be streamed and watched on Twitch in 2021, gaming is still the platform’s primary source of content. However, as one game rises, another falls, as far as viewers go. The Twitch most-watched games list changes every year. Games that are popular to play aren’t always popular to stream or to watch on Twitch.

Some games may not be able to boast as many players as others, but then, they more than make up for it in terms of Twitch views. So, as 2021 comes to a close and we get ready to welcome 2022, here are the most-watched games on Twitch. We imagine some might surprise you, but others surely won’t.

Advertisement

10. Dota 2

While it’s not the streaming juggernaut it used to be, Dota 2 clocks in at 537,654,723 hours in 2021. Let’s not forget, that’s still an insane amount of time, which makes it the tenth most streamed game on all of Twitch.

9. Apex Legends

Apex has had an excellent 2021, but when it comes to Twitch streaming, it takes the ninth spot, coming in at 646,163,413 hours at the time of writing. While the game isn’t getting any younger, there are games much older than it on this list, so maybe 2022 will see Apex climb in the rankings?

8. Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

Counter-Strike isn’t for everyone, but despite this (and it’s initial release in 2012), the game making the top ten most-watched games on Twitch in 2021 is quite an achievement. Counter-Strike has racked up 725,144,705 hours so far this year.

Advertisement

7. Call of Duty: Warzone

Call of Duty Warzone has generated 801,415,887 hours of watch time in 2021 so far. This is surprising, as many expected Warzone to be higher in the rankings, since the game has had a truly transformative year as its player base continues to grow.

6. Minecraft

Minecraft isn’t as high in the Twitch rankings as it used to be, but Mojang’s blocky masterpiece has still managed to secured 812,169,728 hours of watch time in 2021. We suspect Minecraft will be a feature of this list for many years to come.

5. VALORANT

With 862,137,386 hours of watch time so far in 2021, VALORANT continues to go from strength to strength. Be it players or Twitch viewers, we look forward to seeing what 2022 has in store for the multiplayer shooter.

Advertisement

4. Fortnite

The global phenomenon that is Fortnite continues to dominate on Twitch, boasting 901,765,654 hours of watch time in 2021 so far. This is rather incredible when you stop and consider the figure, but we’re surprised Fortnite didn’t make the top three.

3. League of Legends

With the release of Arcane, League of Legends has broken out of gaming and into the medium of film. Despite the franchise’s evolution, League of Legends remains one of the three most-watched games on Twitch, clocking in at 1,645,446,017 hours, at the time of writing.

2. Grand Theft Auto V

GTA V is the runner up as far as Twitch views go in 2021, boasting an amazing

Advertisement

GTA V’s Twitch watch time stands at 1,765,560,428 hours as we head into 2022. Watching others cause chaos in Los Santos remains just as fun in 2021 as it was in 2013. The game may be at an advantage, having been released on so many different platforms. However, something else has beaten it for the top spot on the Twitch rankings.

1. Just Chatting

As we approach the end of 2021, Just Chatting’s watch time stands at 2,763,186,824 hours. That’s an entire million more hours than GTA V, which is an incredible amount of time.

When it comes to Twitch, Just Chatting has been dominating since 2020, although in truth, Just Chatting isn’t a game, at all. it’s essentially a Twitch category intended for casual streams between game views and other content. This is why it’s topped the chart for 2021.

Advertisement

If you feel having Just Chatting in the top spot is cheating, then you may be right, but that’s what the numbers say! Although, we think it’s totally fair enough to claim GTA V is the true king of Twitch in 2021.