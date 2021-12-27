League of Legends Arcane cosplayer breaks the internet as loose cannon Jinx

Talented cosplayer Jazmine Leija celebrated the first season of League of Legends Arcane in style by transforming into Jinx, the loose cannon whose tragic backstory was explored in detail.

Arcane, the critically acclaimed television series set in the League of Legends universe, captivated the hearts and minds of old and new fans alike when the first season aired in November 2021.

It explored the origins of two iconic League champions, Vi and Jinx, and the power that ultimately drove them apart.

Netflix confirmed that the second season has already been green-lit, and fans can’t wait for it to pick up where it left off. The problem, though, is that it won’t be happening in 2022, which means it’s still a while away.

Advertisement

Cosplayers like Jazmine Leija have been doing their best to keep everyone sane in the meantime by transforming into their favorite characters from the series. In fact, her take on Jinx practically broke the internet.

Jazmine’s superb recreation has everything from the iconic blue braid to the pink, black, and purple outfit. She rounded it off perfectly with a single knee-high sock, ammunition belts, black laced boots, and more.

However, the highlight has to be the addition of the rocket launcher. It looks like she’s plucked it right out of the League of Legends universe!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jaz 💖 (@jazmine_leija)

Jazmine followed it up with another post that gave fans a closer look at the costume itself. “I had to bring my girl Jinx out again because of the Arcane hype!” she said.

Advertisement

Read More: League of Legends cosplayer unveils perfect Arcane Jayce

The plot twist, though, is that her stunning cosplay has helped generate even more hype for the series.

It’s not her first rodeo, either. Jazmine has blown us away with incredible takes on characters like Demon Slayer’s Shinobu Kocho and Mitsuri Kanroji. She truly is a master of the craft, and it shows in the quality of her cosplays.