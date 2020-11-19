 Just Chatting is crushing every game on Twitch in 2020 - Dexerto
Logo
Entertainment

Just Chatting is crushing every game on Twitch in 2020

Published: 19/Nov/2020 16:19

by Jacob Hale
Just Chatting Twitch
Twitch

Share

Twitch

With the continued growth of livestreaming across all platforms, streamers are able to broadcast just about anything, and Twitch is no longer a place reserved only for gamers, as Just Chatting has officially become the biggest category on the platform.

For a very long time, Twitch has been the go-to place for gamers to see the best of the best, whether it be skillful and entertaining streamers or elite esports competitors.

More recently, though, the ‘Just Chatting’ section has been growing very strong, with people able to sit and chat with their viewers without playing any games, instead just discussing anything that might come up.

While that has drawn some derision from fans who believe that Twitch should be a place for gaming, there is clearly an even bigger audience that firmly believes Just Chatting is perfect for Twitch.

HasanAbi Piker Twitch
Twitch: HasanAbi
Hasan has helped lead the charge for Just Chatting throughout October and November.

Just Chatting dominates Twitch categories

According to a new report from StreamElements and Arsenal.gg, Just Chatting saw a 20% increase in hours watched between September and October. This means that the category has dominated the space since May, seeing six months of continued growth.

This also means that year-on-year, Just Chatting has grown 202%, firmly fortifying its place on Twitch over the likes of League of Legends, Among Us and Fortnite.

In October, fans might have expected to see League of Legends spring into the top place thanks to the League of Legends World Championship. Surprisingly, Just Chatting held on to its top spot. The category was propelled to the top by the likes of mizkif, ludwig, and others. Politics also played a big part in its success, thanks to the U.S. Election and political commentator HasanAbi, who has quickly become one of the biggest names on the platform.

twitch-october-2020-hours-watched
StreamElements/Arsenal.gg
Just Chatting is still firmly holding on to that top spot.

Elsewhere in the report, we can see that Among Us is slowly losing favor on Twitch. However, Phasmophobia and Genshin Impact saw meteoric rises when they were released, quickly becoming popular games among variety streamers.

That said, it’s become clear that gaming isn’t everything on Twitch. It also means that aspiring streamers don’t need to get good at any games to go live; If they want to just sit and talk with an audience, that’s becoming more and more viable as time goes on.

Gaming

100 Thieves’ Froste loses mind about breaking Spider-Man

Published: 19/Nov/2020 16:16

by Andrew Highton
froste and spider-man
Froste, Insomniac Games, 100 Thieves

Share

Spider-Man: Miles Morales The Mob

100 Thieves Twitch streamer Froste may have just broken his copy of Spider-Man: Miles Morales, with an amusing glitch that caused Spidey to take on all kinds of hilarious forms and look completely out of place.

Miles Morales has been released to great acclaim on the PlayStation 5. But Twitch streamer Froste has found a way to make the gameplay just a tiny bit different. Obviously this is a bug, one that will no doubt be patched out before long, but he completely loses it at the bizarre sight of his Spider-Man glitch.

Froste is well-known for being part of esports organization 100 Thieves. He recently managed to get a hold of a PS5 and a copy of Insomniac‘s Spider-Man: Miles Morales to go with it, but this bug must have ruined his immersion in the game at least a little bit.

Ice-Man?

miles frozen in ice
Insomniac Games
Insomniac giving you a cold, hard stare.

From the beginning of the video it’s clear that something is definitely not right. Instead of a mighty hero in a costume, our character is literally swinging through the streets of New York as block of snow. The visual is already hilarious, but it gets even funnier when Spider-Man descends onto the bad guys’ car.

The clump of snow flings itself onto the hood of the car and proceeds to thwart his foes by removing them one-by-one. He remains cool in the process, but that’s only the beginning of the madness.

Soon after, Spider-Man transforms into a tiny block of ice, a gate, a rack of t-shirts, before completing the inexplicable change into his final form…a wall.

The clip has unsurprisingly gone viral and Froste’s reaction to breaking Spider-Man only adds to the video.

There’s no doubt that Insomniac Games will be looking at this and — albeit through laughter — trying to find a fix as soon as possible.