 Tony Lopez involved in car accident minutes after tweeting he was drunk - Dexerto
Logo
Entertainment

Tony Lopez involved in car accident minutes after tweeting he was drunk

Published: 8/Nov/2020 2:32

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Tony Lopez Drunk Car Crash
Tony Lopez

Share

Tony Lopez

Tony Lopez has been involved in a car accident minutes after tweeting he was drunk, and interestingly enough, he pointed the finger at the other driver, who he claimed was also drunk.

Tony Lopez has been involved in a fair share of controversy in recent times. He’s been accused of texting and grooming underage girls, which he vaguely addressed.

There were even rumors floating around that he died in a fatal car crash, which ended up being fake news

However, if his latest series of tweets are anything to go by, it seems like he’s been involved in a car crash for real this time. To make matters worse, it happened minutes after he tweeted he was drunk.

“I’m drunk not even gonna lie,” he wrote. It followed a series of odd tweets and even an emote that more or less confirm his statement.

However, he tweeted again minutes later, claiming he had been involved in an accident and the other driver was to blame. He also heeded a warning, telling others to not drink and drive, despite seemingly doing it himself.

“A drunk driver crashed into me in vegas,” he said. “DO NOT DRINK AND DRIVE!”

Many fans and followers expressed their concern for his safety. However, others were quick to point out that he claimed he was drunk minutes earlier. This sparked a debate, with some bringing up his past misdemeanors.

Funnily enough, he posted another tweet an hour later and completely changed the topic. “What if I made music?” he said.

There has been no additional evidence on what actually happened, or who was to blame. Still, it’s not a good look, especially considering he bragged about being drunk minutes before it happened.

Either way, the incident has made Tony Lopez a talking point once again. In the end, no matter how people feel about him and his past accusations, many were relieved to know he was safe and unharmed.

In spite of all the controversy and drama, Tony Lopez still has a little under 23 million followers and a billion likes on TikTok.

Entertainment

Hype House’s Larray’s diss track becomes viral TikTok trend

Published: 7/Nov/2020 22:55

by Charlotte Colombo
larray tiktok trend
Instagram: larray

Share

Larray TikTok

TikToker Lawrence Merrit, who is more commonly known as Larray, has become very popular on the video-sharing platform after his latest track became the basis for a new viral TikTok trend. 

Last month, Larray made shockwaves in the influencer community when he released his new single ‘Cancelled’. Debuting at 81 on the Billboard Hot 100, the song called out the likes of Bryce Hall, Shane Dawson and James Charles, referencing their various controversies and slip-ups in the past.

While the track has continued to grow in popularity – with the music video amassing over 38 million views on YouTube – it hasn’t come without a few controversies of its own.

Most recently, Larray was called out for “normalizing child grooming” after he mentioned the Tony Lopez scandal in his song with the line, “Tony Lopez caught a case.”

larray music video
YouTube: Larray
While Larray’s track has seen considerable success, it has also caused a lot of controversy.

However, with what some might call a natural progression given his own career as part of the Hype House, Larray’s track has now formed part of one of the latest TikTok trends.

Users all over the platform are utilizing the line, “I thought a b*tch who lost the baddest b*tch said something,” in order to throw shade at their ex-partner.

The trend involves users showing a picture of their ex followed by a series of their own selfies – all in order to stick it to their former boyfriend or girlfriend for breaking up with them.

@6ftanduppls

oh 😃 #greenscreenvideo #greenscreen #ex

♬ original sound – hello???

However, what started as a fairly straightforward TikTok trend soon, as always, descended into chaos, with people even applying it to anime characters, Oompas Loompas, and more.

Larray’s BFF Charli D’Amelio also got involved with the trend, as she jokingly used it to shade sister and fellow TikTok star Dixie for moving out and leaving her “lonely”.

@charlidamelio

@dixiedamelio

♬ original sound – hello???

However, When Larray returned to TikTok after a week away from the app, he didn’t seem very amused by everything that had been going on during his hiatus.

Taking to TikTok to share his frustrations (naturally), he shook his head in exasperation while sipping on an iced coffee with the now-infamous line from his song playing in the background.

@larrayeeee

♬ original sound – hello???

He captioned the video: “I leave TikTok for one week and ya’ll make the messiest trend with my song? Motherf*****s couldn’t just make a dance?”

Sorry, Larray – the tea is just too good!