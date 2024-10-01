What happened to Mr. Prada? Fans worried as TikToker resembles wanted murder suspect 

Fans of well-known TikToker Mr. Prada are convinced that he is behind the reported murder of his therapist after seeing photos of the suspect.

TikToker Mr. Prada has worried his 8M followers after police released images of a suspect wanted for the murder of William Nicholas Abraham, 69, who fans believe looks just like the influencer.

Mr. Prada is not facing any criminal charges. However, there are quite a few netizens who believe that he killed Abraham, who was the TikToker’s therapist.

Abraham was found dead on the morning of Sunday, September 29, along Highway 51 in the Village of Tangipahoa, Louisiana, just 60 miles northeast of Baton Rouge.

Abraham’s body, which was wrapped in a tarp, was found by a passerby. According to the Tangipahoa Parish Coroner’s Office, the cause of death was homicide as a result of blunt force trauma to the head, neck, and shoulders.

Photos of the suspect released to the media were of the last-known person to be driving Abraham’s vehicle, which was found Monday, September 30.

TikTok: szapoop Surveillance footage of the wanted suspect, who netizens claim to be Mr. Prada.

According to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office, the suspect crashed Abraham’s car and fled the scene. Authorities are now working diligently to find the suspect, as well as the location of the homicide.

Mr. Prada fans react to suspicion

Netizens and followers of Mr. Prada were baffled, with many believing the TikToker physically resembled the wanted suspect behind Abraham’s murder.

“I clocked this attitude from him like 2 years ago, Damn! I knew I was right… literally got chills oml [on my life],” commented one on TikTok.

“I thought this was a joke, he actually did this?!” exclaimed another.

Some, though, urged viewers not to jump to conclusions without evidence. “But is it him though? Yeah, you don’t know, so stop conclusions and wait until they find the person,” said a supportive fan.

“Now if this isn’t Mr. Prada and y’all accusing him of murder, that’s sad,” added another.

Despite the speculation, Mr. Prada has not released a statement claiming his innocence. Authorities are also still looking for any information regarding the murder of Abraham.

