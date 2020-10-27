 TikToker Larray addresses backlash over Tony Lopez jab in diss track - Dexerto
Logo
Entertainment

TikToker Larray addresses backlash over Tony Lopez jab in diss track

Published: 27/Oct/2020 12:58

by Alice Hearing
Instagram: Larray

Share

TikTok Tony Lopez

TikTok star Larray has responded to criticism over his diss track ‘Canceled’ that called out several different YouTube and TikTok influencers, including Tony Lopez, Bryce Hall and Shane Dawson.

22-year old Lawrence Merrit, who is better known by his screen name Larray, is part of TikTok content creation collective the Hype House. Larray’s track went viral, and has just debuted at No.81 on BillBoard’s Top 100 chart.

The track mentioned so many different people it’s almost impossible to count. The lyrics ranged from lighthearted insults like rapping that Bryce Hall has “smelly balls” and James Charles has a big forehead, to more serious allegations.

Larray refers to the Shane Dawson cat scandal, and references the backlash Nikita Dragun received after she was recently accused of blackfishing. Jeffree Star is also mentioned briefly in one line where Larray accuses him of using a racial slur. Tony Lopez in particular is called out after allegations that he has been sending Snapchats to underage fans.

Larray TikTok Hype House
Instagram: Larray
Larray’s diss track debuted at No. 81 on Billboard’s Hot100 chart

However, Larray had to address backlash for his diss track in a post on TikTok. He said, “In my song, I made a few jokes and I stated a few facts and there’s a huge difference between the two and I’m going to explain them because a lot of you guys are confused.”

Larray said that people had called him out for “normalizing child grooming by making jokes about it” in his diss track when he sings “Tony Lopez caught a case.” He emphasizes this part of the song was not a joke and is a fact “because we all witnessed it online.”

@larrayeeeemy ￼intentions in general are never to harm anyone.♬ original sound – LARRAY

He added that he should not have been criticized when “The entire TikTok community were memeing and joking about the Tony situation.”

Larray added screenshots of other TikTokers making jokes about Tony Lopez and the allegations against him. He ended by saying “Don’t try to call out bigger creators for things that you would laugh at in private chats or with your friends”

Racing

Lando Norris criticized for “disrespectful” apology to Lewis Hamilton

Published: 27/Oct/2020 11:07 Updated: 27/Oct/2020 11:11

by Kieran Bicknell
YouTube: F1 Memes

Share

Formula 1

McLaren F1 driver, Twitch streamer, and all-round good guy Lando Norris has been in the news for his controversial comments towards fellow drivers. However, it seems that some fans aren’t accepting any sort of apology for the matter after he posted on Twitter.

While McLaren F1 driver Lando Norris is generally seen as one of the breakout personalities on the 2020 F1 grid, he doesn’t always get it right 100% of the time. He’s also had a number of issues off-grid too, being forced to shut down a Twitch stream by F1 officials during the 2020 Eifel GP.

Having said a number of controversial comments about fellow drivers Lewis Hamilton and Lance Stroll during an interview, he is now facing backlash after issuing an apology on Twitter.

Lando Norris Twitch stream
Twitch: Lando Norris
Lando Norris is also a popular Twitch streamer outside of his F1 career.

Lando Norris lashes out at Hamilton and Stroll

During the Portuguese GP on October 25, 2020, Lewis Hamilton clocked up his record-breaking 92nd win. This exceeded the previous record held by the legendary Michael Schumacher, and Norris didn’t seem all that impressed.

“I’m just happy for him, nothing more; It doesn’t mean anything to me, really. He’s in a car which should win every race, basically,” Norris said following the Portuguese GP. “He has to beat one or two other drivers, that’s it. Fair play to him, he’s still doing the job he has to do.”

Not only did Lando take aim at Hamilton, but also at Lance Stroll following their collision during lap 17 of the Portuguese GP. Bizarrely, Stroll also clashed with Verstappen at the exact same point during Free Practice, which perhaps explains Lando’s comments. According to Lando, he will have to avoid Stroll in future since “he crashes a lot” and “doesn’t learn from anything he does.”

Lando Norris issues Twitter apology to F1 fans

Following the backlash for his comments, Norris took to his Twitter account to issue an apology for his actions, but many are saying he didn’t go far enough.

Unfortunately for Lando, he has faced harsh criticism following his apology message. One Twitter user pointed out he didn’t address his recent issues directly, saying: “You cannot even name Lewis. Shame on you for your inability to be respectful.”

Not only was he deemed to be disrespectful, but was also called out for his own racing performance: “lol [Norris] hasn’t even beaten a teammate in a full season and thinks [that] Hamilton’s achievement are not special” wrote another account.