TikToker Larray addresses backlash over Tony Lopez jab in diss track - Dexerto

TikTok star Larray has responded to criticism over his diss track ‘Canceled’ that called out several different YouTube and TikTok influencers, including Tony Lopez, Bryce Hall and Shane Dawson.

22-year old Lawrence Merrit, who is better known by his screen name Larray, is part of TikTok content creation collective the Hype House. Larray’s track went viral, and has just debuted at No.81 on BillBoard’s Top 100 chart.

The track mentioned so many different people it’s almost impossible to count. The lyrics ranged from lighthearted insults like rapping that Bryce Hall has “smelly balls” and James Charles has a big forehead, to more serious allegations.

Larray refers to the Shane Dawson cat scandal, and references the backlash Nikita Dragun received after she was recently accused of blackfishing. Jeffree Star is also mentioned briefly in one line where Larray accuses him of using a racial slur. Tony Lopez in particular is called out after allegations that he has been sending Snapchats to underage fans.

However, Larray had to address backlash for his diss track in a post on TikTok. He said, “In my song, I made a few jokes and I stated a few facts and there’s a huge difference between the two and I’m going to explain them because a lot of you guys are confused.”

Larray said that people had called him out for “normalizing child grooming by making jokes about it” in his diss track when he sings “Tony Lopez caught a case.” He emphasizes this part of the song was not a joke and is a fact “because we all witnessed it online.”

He added that he should not have been criticized when “The entire TikTok community were memeing and joking about the Tony situation.”

Larray added screenshots of other TikTokers making jokes about Tony Lopez and the allegations against him. He ended by saying “Don’t try to call out bigger creators for things that you would laugh at in private chats or with your friends”