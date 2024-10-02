Mr. Prada arrested after crashing murder victim’s car into police vehicle

TikToker Mr. Prada was arrested after a manhunt was initiated for the murder of his therapist, William Abraham.

Terryon Ishmael Thomas, 20, who’s known to his 8M TikTok followers as Mr. Prada, was arrested on Tuesday, October 1, for allegedly being connected to the homicide of his therapist, William Nicholas Abraham, 69.

Despite the murder taking place northeast of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Thomas was arrested in Dallas, Texas.

The TikToker allegedly fled the state after crashing the therapist’s car into a police vehicle. Though he managed to make it to Dallas, surveillance footage from the last-known driver of Abraham’s vehicle resembled Thomas, causing the manhunt to begin.

Article continues after ad

TikTok: szapoop Surveillance footage of the last-known person to be driving Abraham’s vehicle. Police believe the images to be of Mr. Prada.

Now that Thomas is in custody, he is facing charges of aggravated criminal damage to property, resisting an officer, and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Thomas will now have to go before a judge in Texas for an extradition hearing. From there, the judge will decide if he should be brought back to Louisiana to face charges from the warrant issued by the Baton Rouge Police Department.

Article continues after ad

Police are still investigating the motive of Abraham’s murder, which authorities believe to have happened the day before his body was found on Sunday, September 29.

Article continues after ad

Abraham’s body was discovered wrapped in a tarp on the side of Highway 51 between Fluker and the Village of Tangipahoa, Louisiana. His body was bludgeoned to death with blunt-force trauma to the head, neck, and shoulders. Sheriff Gerald Sticker described the murder as a “very physical, very violent death.”

After information about his death was released, Abraham’s attorney, Jarrett Ambeau, stated how shocked he was that his “gentle” client was murdered.

“I’m absolutely devastated and completely surprised that something like that could have happened to a man who I believed to be so tender, so gentle, and have such a servant’s heart,” Ambeau said.

Article continues after ad

With Mr. Prada in custody, he has not had the chance to prove his innocence to his many fans. However, as the case develops, more information will be revealed.