TommyInnit under fire after asking KSI for shoutout in DMX tribute tweet - Dexerto

TommyInnit under fire after asking KSI for shoutout in DMX tribute tweet

Published: 10/Apr/2021 7:00 Updated: 10/Apr/2021 6:04

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
TommyInnit is under fire for inappropriately asking KSI to give him a shoutout in a comment underneath a tribute tweet mourning the tragic death of iconic rapper DMX.

Hip-hop fans around the world, including Olajide William ‘KSI’ Olatunji, are mourning the death of Earl ‘DMX’ Simmons on social media after he suffered a “catastrophic” cardiac arrest.

However, their attention turned to Thomas ‘TommyInnit’ Simons after the Minecraft YouTuber commented on KSI’s tribute tweet and ask him for a birthday shoutout, which has been labeled “insensitive.”

“KSI it’s my birthday please can you do an Instagram story shouting me out since you did for Tobi Jizzle so you really should for me as well. Thanks. My Instagram is @Tommyinnitt if you didn’t know also,” the tweet said.

He deleted the comment shortly later, before explaining what happened live on stream.

“The other day, I was on Instagram, and I saw that KSI does birthday [posts] for all of his friends,” he said.

Since he’s a massive KSI fan, he wanted to try and get one dedicated to him, too. 

The moment he saw KSI posted a tweet, he “immediately replied” without looking at the context. It was only then that he “swiftly realized” it was about DMX passing away and “quickly deleted it.”

Naturally, some fans softened their stance after hearing his side of the story. After all, mistakes happen from time to time, and they believe his explanation checked out.

However, others were still not impressed. They felt like he played it down and didn’t even make a proper apology, regardless of whether it was intentional or not.

Either way, it seems like TommyInnit’s embarrassing blunder will be talked about for quite some time.

