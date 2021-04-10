TommyInnit under fire after asking KSI for shoutout in DMX tribute tweet - Dexerto

TommyInnit is under fire for inappropriately asking KSI to give him a shoutout in a comment underneath a tribute tweet mourning the tragic death of iconic rapper DMX.

Hip-hop fans around the world, including Olajide William ‘KSI’ Olatunji, are mourning the death of Earl ‘DMX’ Simmons on social media after he suffered a “catastrophic” cardiac arrest.

However, their attention turned to Thomas ‘TommyInnit’ Simons after the Minecraft YouTuber commented on KSI’s tribute tweet and ask him for a birthday shoutout, which has been labeled “insensitive.”

THIS SHOULD’VE STAYED IN YOUR DRAFTS: TommyInnit asks for a shoutout under KSI’s tweet about DMX passing away. One person said “tommyinnit apologize about ur insensitive dmx tweet challenge.” pic.twitter.com/vOIzjrrNhr — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) April 9, 2021

“KSI it’s my birthday please can you do an Instagram story shouting me out since you did for Tobi Jizzle so you really should for me as well. Thanks. My Instagram is @Tommyinnitt if you didn’t know also,” the tweet said.

He deleted the comment shortly later, before explaining what happened live on stream.

“The other day, I was on Instagram, and I saw that KSI does birthday [posts] for all of his friends,” he said.

Since he’s a massive KSI fan, he wanted to try and get one dedicated to him, too.

The moment he saw KSI posted a tweet, he “immediately replied” without looking at the context. It was only then that he “swiftly realized” it was about DMX passing away and “quickly deleted it.”

WHO COULD'VE SEEN THIS COMING: TommyInnit responds to asking KSI for a shoutout under a tweet about DMX. Tommy says he immediately replied and then realized it was a tweet about DMX. He says "I quickly deleted it. That could've been bad." pic.twitter.com/N02kqtmSLz — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) April 9, 2021

Naturally, some fans softened their stance after hearing his side of the story. After all, mistakes happen from time to time, and they believe his explanation checked out.

However, others were still not impressed. They felt like he played it down and didn’t even make a proper apology, regardless of whether it was intentional or not.

Either way, it seems like TommyInnit’s embarrassing blunder will be talked about for quite some time.