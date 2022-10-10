Tommy Fury wants to fight Jake Paul & KSI on same night: “Two fools that need shutting up”

Based out of Liverpool, Connor is Dexerto's UK Weekend Editor having joined the website in 2018 with a degree in International Journalism. You can find him covering everything from CoD, GTA, FIFA, Apex Legends, and influencer boxing. Need to get in touch? Email Connor at [email protected]

Tommy Fury is eager to fight both KSI and Jake Paul, and the British boxer is even willing to take on the two YouTubers on the same fight card.

As Jake Paul has looked to make an even bigger splash in the world of boxing, he’s gone after some professional boxers over the last few years. Though, none more than Tommy Fury.

Fury, who is both a boxer and reality TV star, has engaged in a back-and-forth beef with Jake for a little while now, and the pair have agreed to fight twice. However, neither of those fights happened due to problems on Tommy’s end.

Another of Jake Paul’s rivals, KSI, has also entered the fray, calling out Tommy after beating Swarmz and Luis Pineda on the same fight card. Tommy is eager to replicate KSI’s accomplishment but with the two YouTubers instead.

Tommy Fury wants KSI and Jake Paul fights on the same night

The undefeated British boxing prospect was quizzed about the callouts following his brother Roman’s event on October 8, and he stated that he’d be open to fighting both KSI and Jake on the same night.

“I mean, they all can’t keep my name out of their mouth for some reason,” Fury told SecondsOut, dissing KSI’s faith with Luis Pineda in the process.

“In regards to KSI and Jake Paul, they know where I am. I’ve got a proper fight coming up that I’m in camp for now, just got a few things left to get over the line and hopefully get out again on Tyson’s undercard, that’s the plan, and then they know where I’m at. I’ve said all along, I’d fight the both of them in the same night.”

The pro boxer said that fighting the two YouTubers is “not a problem” and he’s willing to make it happen before long.

“I don’t know what the other one, KSI, is mentioning my name for because he’s even worse than Jake Paul, so I don’t really know what’s going on to be fair,” Fury added. “Two fools that need shutting up.”

Despite multiple fight dates with Tommy being canceled, Jake has shown a willingness to want to fight his long-time rival and even said he’d do it in the UK. Though, it remains to be seen if it’ll be pulled off.