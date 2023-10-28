Tommy Fury says Jake Paul would ‘easily’ beat KSI in a boxing match

Tommy Fury has unveiled his predictions for KSI vs Jake Paul, claiming ‘The Problem Child’ wins the fight “easily.”

With KSI and Tommy Fury now done and dusted, the YouTube star has taken his first loss on the chin by unanimous decision on October 14.

Now, fans have their eyes locked on the next massive fight, as many call for KSI and Jake Paul to finally face off after years of anticipation.

Noting that Fury has touched gloves and taken down both KSI and Jake Paul, the Love Island star was asked for his predictions on the ultimate YouTube showdown.

Article continues after ad

Tommy Fury reveals KSI vs Jake Paul predictions

From his own experience going blow-for-blow with both of them in the ring, Tommy explained in a recent interview with FightHubTV that he believes Jake Paul easily beats ‘The Nightmare’ KSI.

Article continues after ad

“I think Jake Paul will knock him out,” Tommy said without any hesitation. “He just knows what he’s doing Jake, doesn’t he? He’s actually not that bad. Jake’s better than some prospects in actual boxing.”

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

He added: “What do you expect? He’s training with the best and putting the time and hours in. KSI isn’t it. I do believe Jake Paul wins that easy to be fair.”

Article continues after ad

While Fury claimed Jake would get the KO, he also explained it wouldn’t be a simple task, admitting that KSI’s fighting style is hard for anybody to go up against. However, if KSI engages with his opponent, he thinks the fight will be Jake’s to take.

Article continues after ad

“It’s one of them, it depends on what KSI turns up. If he keeps doing that, that’s not easy for anybody. But if he engages with Jake, Jake will knock him out.”

Article continues after ad

For now, we’ll just have to wait until Jake Paul and KSI finally touch the gloves to see what happens. Thankfully, the fight may be sooner than fans anticipate, as another Prime Card event is rumored for mid-2024.