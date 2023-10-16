Jake Paul confirms next boxing match is very soon vs mystery opponent

YouTube star-turned-boxer Jake Paul announced that he’s soon returning to the ring against an as-yet-unannounced opponent.

Jake Paul is one of the most prolific influencer-boxers out there. Boasting a 7-1 record with 4 KOs, Paul has shaken up the boxing world in a big way, even earning praise from the likes of Mike Tyson over the years.

After a streak of victories against professional athletes and fellow influencers, Paul suffered his very first loss against British boxer and reality TV star Tommy Fury earlier this year. However, he was able to make a comeback against Nate Diaz in August, who he defeated by KO in an explosive win.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Now, Jake is returning to the boxing ring to close out the year. Here’s everything we know about this match so far.

Instagram/jakepaul Jake Paul is one of the most prolific influencer-boxers on the net.

When is Jake Paul’s next boxing match?

On October 16, two days after big bro Logan Paul’s viral victory against Dillon Danis, Jake announced that he’ll return to the boxing ring this December.

According to an announcement by Most Valuable Promotions, Jake’s fight will take place on December 15, 2023.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

At the time of writing, his opponent has not been revealed — but MVP’s announcement post says that he’ll unveil his next rival after Serrano vs Ramos on Friday, October 27.

Article continues after ad

Given his many beefs with other athletes and creators over the years, there’s no shortage of potential opponents for Jake to face in the ring. Most recently, Dillon Danis called out Jake for a bout after his loss to Logan, saying he’d “retire forever” if he lost again.

Article continues after ad

For now, it’s unclear who Jake’s facing off with — but many fans are hoping this will mark the highly-anticipated Jake Paul vs KSI fight that the two influencers have been teasing for years.

Article continues after ad

In the meantime, keep it locked to Dexerto for more influencer-boxing news.